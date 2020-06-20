You are here

  Erdogan: Turkey lost ground in coronavirus fight

Erdogan: Turkey lost ground in coronavirus fight

As Turks have poured out into streets, parks, malls and to vacation spots, face masks were made compulsory in major cities. (Reuters)
Erdogan: Turkey lost ground in coronavirus fight

  • ‘The numbers in recent days show that we have lost our position in the fight against the epidemic’
  • Turkey’s top medical association criticized government decision to ease restrictions too soon
ISTANBUL: President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday Turkey had lost some ground in its battle with the coronavirus but a focus on hygiene, masks and social distancing will protect people and help the economy rebound in the second half of the year.
This month, Ankara opened restaurants and cafes and lifted weekend stay-home orders and most intercity travel bans. But since June 1 new COVID-19 cases have doubled to nearly 1,600 per day, raising concerns of a re-emergence.
“The numbers in recent days show that we have lost our position in the fight against the epidemic,” Erdogan said in a televised address. “But we aim to remove the pandemic from our agenda by respecting the cleaning, mask and distance rules.”
As Turks have poured out into streets, parks, malls and to vacation spots, face masks were made compulsory in major cities on Thursday. On Friday new virus cases dipped to just over 1,200 with total cases at more than 185,000, the thirteenth highest in the world.
A separate general lockdown of several hours was imposed Saturday so students could go out to attend high school exams. Some Turks posted pictures on social media of tightly packed crowds near schools and criticized the decision to hold tests.
“Take a good look at these photos ... shame,” said one on Twitter.
A week ago, Turkey’s top medical association criticized the decision to ease restrictions too soon.
Health and government officials have told Reuters a harder line on social distancing may be adopted even while they said there is no plan to slow the economy, which emerged this month from a near standstill since mid-March.
Most economists expect Turkey’s economy to contract this year.
But Erdogan said economic recovery signals have been “quite strong” since May, adding “we expect great momentum from the second half of the year.”

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan

4 Syrian children die in tent blaze on Jordan farm

Updated 20 June 2020
AFP

4 Syrian children die in tent blaze on Jordan farm

  • The brothers aged from one to 10 died of “severe burns”
  • The fire broke out in tents on a farm south of the capital Amman along the road to the airport
Updated 20 June 2020
AFP

AMMAN: Four Syrian children, brothers from the same family, died Saturday when a fire swept through their tent on a farm near Amman, a Jordanian security source said.
The brothers aged from one to 10 died of “severe burns,” public security spokesman Amer Sartawi said.
He said the fire broke out in tents on a farm south of the capital Amman along the road to the airport.
Foreign workers, particularly Syrian refugees, make up a large part of Jordan’s agricultural workforce.
Many live in makeshift camps that do not adhere to safety norms.
Mohammad Hawari of the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR said the blaze claimed “innocent victims even as refugees had fled (their country) to save their lives.”
Jordan hosts about 650,000 registered refugees from neighboring Syria who fled their country after war broke out in 2011.
The conflict has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions.

Topics: Syria Jordan

