US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled wears full hazmat suit to the dentist

The Miami-based artist donned a full hazmat suit to the dentist. (Instagram)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The state of Florida may have started easing its coronavirus restrictions, but US-Palestinian music producer DJ Khaled “doesn’t play games.”

On Friday, the Miami-based artist took to Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing a full hazmat suit, equipped with gloves, a face mask and shoe covers.

“Play wit it if you want, (sic)” the Grammy Award winner wrote to his 20 million followers. “I got kids I don’t play games. ... First day out the crib in 3 and half months. (sic)”

In the following post, the “Wild Thoughts” hit maker revealed that the reason for leaving his home was to get a mandatory root canal procedure at the dentist. He explained that he’d been experiencing pain from the tooth for 15 years and that it needed to be removed. 

“My first day out the crib and I had get my root canal taken out, my root canal that I had gave me pain over 15 years. (sic)”  he wrote. 

The father-of-two isn’t the only A-lister to don a hazmat suit during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell went viral after she wore a full suit, with goggles, gloves and a face mask, to board a flight back in March.

Meanwhile, US singer Erykah Badu opted to wear a customized hazmat suit spray painted with the Louis Vuitton logo to receive the Filmmakers and Soundtrack Award at the Texas Film Awards. Dubbed “social distancing couture,” the look was paired with sky-high feather and fringe boots.

Egyptian short film vying for Cannes’ Palme d’Or

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for Egyptian director Sameh Alaa whose short film “I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face” has been selected among 10 other shorts in competition for the Short Film Palme d’Or at Cannes. 

The film is up against “Blue Fear” by Marie Jacotey and Lola Halifa-Legrand, the Evi Kalogiropoulou-directed “Motorway65,” “Sudden Light” from Sophie Littman, “Son of Sodom” by Theo Montaya, Paul Nouhet’s “Camille, Contactless” and “Benjamin, Benny, Ben” from Paul Shkordoff, among others.

The 11 shorts were selected from a total of 3,810 films from 137 different countries, the festival announced on its website.

“Happy to announce that our new short film ‘I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face’ will have its world premiere at the 73rd Festival de Cannes, as part of the Short Films Competition,” Alaa wrote on his Instagram account.

Starring Seif Eldin Hemida and Nourhan Ali Abdelazez, the 15-minute film tells the story of a man who travels down a rough road after two months of seperation in hopes of a reunion. It is the only Arab film to be selected to compete for the prestigious prize. 

The short-film competition is scheduled to take place at the 73rd edition of the Cannes Film Festival in fall. 

