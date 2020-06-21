US-Palestinian producer DJ Khaled wears full hazmat suit to the dentist

DUBAI: The state of Florida may have started easing its coronavirus restrictions, but US-Palestinian music producer DJ Khaled “doesn’t play games.”

On Friday, the Miami-based artist took to Instagram to post a picture of himself wearing a full hazmat suit, equipped with gloves, a face mask and shoe covers.

“Play wit it if you want, (sic)” the Grammy Award winner wrote to his 20 million followers. “I got kids I don’t play games. ... First day out the crib in 3 and half months. (sic)”

In the following post, the “Wild Thoughts” hit maker revealed that the reason for leaving his home was to get a mandatory root canal procedure at the dentist. He explained that he’d been experiencing pain from the tooth for 15 years and that it needed to be removed.

“My first day out the crib and I had get my root canal taken out, my root canal that I had gave me pain over 15 years. (sic)” he wrote.

The father-of-two isn’t the only A-lister to don a hazmat suit during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell went viral after she wore a full suit, with goggles, gloves and a face mask, to board a flight back in March.

Meanwhile, US singer Erykah Badu opted to wear a customized hazmat suit spray painted with the Louis Vuitton logo to receive the Filmmakers and Soundtrack Award at the Texas Film Awards. Dubbed “social distancing couture,” the look was paired with sky-high feather and fringe boots.