10 shot with injuries of ‘various severity’ in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS: At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive at local hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Calls and emails to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren’t immediately returned. Further details weren’t immediately available.
