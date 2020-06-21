10 shot with injuries of ‘various severity’ in Minneapolis

You are here

A Minneapolis Police officer stands behind caution tape at a crime scene on June 16, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (File/AFP)
MINNEAPOLIS: At least 10 people were shot in Minneapolis, police there said early Sunday.
All 10 were alive at local hospitals with “various severity levels of injuries,” Minneapolis police said in a tweet just before 3 a.m.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis. The address provided corresponds to a commercial district, near Landmark’s Uptown Theatre and several bars and restaurants.
Calls and emails to Minneapolis police seeking more information weren’t immediately returned. Further details weren’t immediately available.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says it will reopen a key border crossing with Afghanistan to allow trade between the neighbors.
Trucks carrying fruits, vegetables and other items will start crossing the Ghulam Khan border in northwestern North Waziristan district from Monday.
Pakistan has already reopened its border with Iran.
On Sunday, Pakistan reported 119 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,951 new cases, raising its total to 176,617 cases including 3,501 fatalities.
Pakistan put its entire population of 220 million in lockdown in March, but the government last month eased restrictions, saying it was necessary to save the economy even though cases went up.

Topics: Pakistan Afghanistan

