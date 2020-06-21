You are here

  • Home
  • Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7

Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7

A woman wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic watches kayak racers take off from the coast of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Friday, June 19, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v36xp

Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

Dubai allows foreign tourists to enter from July 7

  • Those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus
  • Citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from Tuesday June 23
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Dubai, whose economy is reliant on tourism and retail, said it will allow foreign visitors to enter from July 7, while those with residency visas will be able to enter from Monday in a further easing of its coronavirus lockdown.
Those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus or would undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports, the Dubai government media office said in a statement on Sunday.
Citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from Tuesday June 23, it added.
"The new announcement will allow thousands of people affected by the worldwide restrictions in passenger air traffic since the start of the pandemic to resume their travel plans," the Dubai media office said in the statement.
It also said that international health insurance, COVID-19 tests and a completed health declaration form were mandatory for tourists visiting Dubai.
The announcement comes more than two months since the United Arab Emirates introduced strict measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.
The UAE halted all passenger flights in March and banned foreign citizens from entering the Gulf Arab state except those holding UAE residency, who required UAE government approval before returning.
In recent weeks, many of those restrictions have been eased, allowing the resumption of a few flights, while domestic restrictions such as the closure of shopping centres have been lifted and private businesses have reopened.
Last week, the UAE allowed citizens and residents to travel to countries deemed low-risk for catching the coronavirus.
 

Topics: Coronavirus Dubai

Related

Middle-East
Dubai’s COVID-19 restrictions on over 60s and young children lifted

Tunisians protesting over jobs clash with police after arrest of activist

Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
AFP

Tunisians protesting over jobs clash with police after arrest of activist

  • Protesters are demanding authorities to provide jobs in the gas and oil sectors, fluffing a 2017 promise
Updated 21 min 46 sec ago
AFP

TATAOUINE: Protesters demanding jobs in Tunisia's energy sector blocked roads with blazing tyres on Sunday after the arrest of an activist, as security forces responded with tear gas.
For weeks, demonstrators have erected a protest camp in the southern Tataouine region demanding authorities make good on a 2017 promise to provide jobs in the gas and oil sectors to thousands of unemployed.
They have blocked roads around the El-Kamour pumping station to prevent tanker trucks from entering the facility but so far the protest had been largely peaceful.
On Sunday, however, it turned violent after the arrest of an activist "wanted" by the authorities, the governor of Tataouine, Adel Werghi, told a local radio.
The activist, arrested the night before, was identified as Tarek Haddad, the spokesman for the protesters.
An AFP correspondent said demonstrators set tyres ablaze in Tataouine and pelted security forces with stones demanding his release.
Security forces responded with tear gas and the situation remained tense in the afternoon, with intermittent clashes taking place.
The governor said it was "illegal" for protesters, who have been demonstrating for more than a month, to block roads with tents "which they have set up in the middle of streets".
In 2017, protesters had blockaded the El-Kamour pumping station for three months demanding jobs.
The sit-in ended after the employment minister signed a deal with representatives of the protesters, brokered by the powerful Tunisian trade union confederation UGTT, pledging to invest 80 million Tunisian dinars a year (almost $28 million) in Tataouine.
The UGTT said the promise was never kept.

Topics: Tunisia police Protests

Related

Business & Economy
Post-virus recovery goes up in flames for Tunisian vendors

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia, UAE support El-Sisi’s ‘right to self-defense’ in Libya war
UN says escalation in Yemen conflicts with ceasefire negotiations
Tunisians protesting over jobs clash with police after arrest of activist
Egyptian high-school pupils, masked and gloved, head into exams
Long-dreaded virus increase hits Iraq as new cases soar

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.