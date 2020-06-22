You are here

  • Home
  • France brings home 10 Daesh children from Syria

France brings home 10 Daesh children from Syria

Some 12,000 foreigners — 4,000 women and 8,000 children — are being held at three camps for displaced persons in northeast Syria, most at Al-Hol, where aid groups say they suffer malnutrition and disease. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8n949

Updated 33 sec ago
AFP

France brings home 10 Daesh children from Syria

  • The children are receiving medical treatments
  • The ministry did not provide details on their parents
Updated 33 sec ago
AFP

PARIS, France: The government said Monday it had brought home 10 French children of fighters overnight from a refugee camp in Syria, the latest in a piecemeal repatriation process since Daesh was ousted from its Syrian base in March 2019.
“France has carried out the return of ten French minors, orphans or humanitarian cases, who were in camps in northeast Syria,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
“These children have been turned over to French judicial authorities, are receiving medical treatment and have been taken in by social services,” it said.
The ministry did not provide details on their parents.
France has now repatriated a total of 28 children from war-torn Syria, where hundreds of its citizens went to fight along Daesh insurgents as they tried to establish a so-called “caliphate.”
Rights groups have urged the government to quickly bring home at least the minors who were brought by their parents to the conflict zone or born there during the years of fighting.
But many of the estimated 300 French children being held in the Kurdish-run camps in Syria are with their mothers of fathers, and France has insisted that French nationals must face local justice.
Critics say this stance exposes the families of French fighters to inhumane treatment and psychological trauma.
The foreign ministry said Monday it had “thanked” Kurdish leaders for their cooperation in an operation carried out “because of the particularly vulnerable situation these children were in, and with the authorizations provided by local authorities.”
Some 12,000 foreigners — 4,000 women and 8,000 children — are being held at three camps for displaced persons in northeast Syria, most at Al-Hol, where aid groups say they suffer malnutrition and disease.
Kurdish officials have called on countries to take back their detained citizens, warning that they do not have the resources to guard prisoners indefinitely.
According to the CAT terrorism analysis center, 13 French fighters including Hayat Boumedienne, the partner of one of the three men who carried out deadly terror attacks in Paris in January 2015, have escaped custody in Syria.

Topics: Daesh France Syria children

Related

Middle-East
Syria Kurdish-led force launches new anti-Daesh campaign

Spain to decide this week which tourists can visit

Updated 28 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

Spain to decide this week which tourists can visit

  • Spain will discuss with EU whether to allow travelers from outside the continent in or not
Updated 28 min 46 sec ago
Reuters

MADRID, Spain: The Spanish government wants to decide this week on which countries to keep travel restrictions as it reopens to tourism after the coronavirus lockdown, the health minister said on Monday.
Salvador Illa told Cadena SER radio station that the world’s second-most visited nation will discuss with European Union (EU) partners whether to allow travelers from outside the continent in or not.
He added that authorities have identified some small new local coronavirus outbreaks, but they are under control. One of the worst-hit nations, Spain has registered 246,272 cases and 28,323 deaths.

Topics: Spain Coronavirus

Related

World
Spain reopens its borders as state of emergency comes to an end
World
Spain to allow Britons to visit from Sunday without need for quarantine

Latest updates

France brings home 10 Daesh children from Syria
Spain to decide this week which tourists can visit
UAE’s Sharjah to reopen cinemas, gyms and other public areas
Egypt says UN must stop Ethiopia on dam fill
Thailand reports 3 new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.