You are here

  • Home
  • Indian fire kills Pakistani girl, wounds family in Kashmir

Indian fire kills Pakistani girl, wounds family in Kashmir

India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/g565z

Updated 21 June 2020
AP

Indian fire kills Pakistani girl, wounds family in Kashmir

  • India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947
Updated 21 June 2020
AP

MUZAFFARABAD, Pakistan: Indian troops backed by artillery and long-range guns fired on villages along the border in the Pakistani-administered side of the Kashmir region, killing a 13-year-old-girl and wounding her mother and brother, local officials and Pakistan’s military said Sunday.
In a statement, the military blamed the Indian army for initiating Saturday night’s “unprovoked cease-fire violation” in the villages of Hajjipir and Bedori. It said Pakistani troops “effectively responded” to the Indian fire, without elaborating.
Mortars fired by Indian troops also damaged several homes, according to local media reports and government officials. In neighboring India, the local police blamed Pakistani troops for initiating the fire, saying Pakistani mortar shelling wounded five Indian civilians on their side of Kashmir, which is divided between the two countries and claimed by both in its entirety.
Pakistan and India often trade fire in the disputed Himalayan region, with both blaming the other side for initiating the fire. The latest incident comes days after Indian fire killed four villagers in Pakistani-administered Kashmir.
Tensions have soared between Pakistan and India since last August, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government revoked Muslim-majority Kashmir’s decades-old semi-autonomous status, touching off anger in Indian-controlled Kashmir and in Pakistan. Pakistan wants the changes reversed.
India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

Topics: India Pakistan

Related

Special
World
Pakistan PM accuses Modi of ‘fatal mistake’ over Kashmir

Hard-liner’s appointment as Israeli ambassador to UK condemned

Updated 21 June 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Hard-liner’s appointment as Israeli ambassador to UK condemned

  • A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem
  • Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador
Updated 21 June 2020
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The appointment of a hard-line supporter of the annexation of Palestinian land as the next Israeli ambassador to the UK has drawn criticism from experts and the wider British Jewish community.
Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s settlements minister and outspoken proponent of annexation, has been named by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the next ambassador to the UK, succeeding Mark Regev.
A self-described “religious right-winger,” Hotovely rejects Palestinian claims to any of the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem. 
Yossi Mekelberg, professor of international relations at Regent’s University London, told Arab News that her appointment is not only unpalatable, but it may not even be in Israel’s best interest.
“She wasn’t selected for her great diplomatic skills. She has a political background and has never served abroad in the diplomatic service,” he said.
A fiercely ambitious person, Hotovely’s aspirations in domestic politics, Mekelberg explains, could be a source of tension in her new position.
“Hotovely will have to play the diplomatic game, not the political one. Can she represent the state of Israel, not the Likud party?”
The religious hard-liner’s position on annexation, which extends beyond even the official Israeli position, is also likely to be a major obstacle in fulfilling her new role, particularly as she engages with British Jews.
“My doubt is whether she can reach out to the Jewish community,” Mekelberg said. “Their concern may be that instead of the representative of Israel, Hotovely will be the representative of the settlements.”
This apprehension is already being felt among portions of the British Jewish community.
Over 1,200 British Jews have signed a petition by anti-occupation group Na’amod, calling on the British government to reject her appointment as ambassador and denouncing Hotovely’s “appalling record of racist and inflammatory behavior.”
A spokesperson for Na’amod said: “There is clearly growing unrest in our community about Israel’s blatant disregard for human rights, and people increasingly realize that it is time to take a stand.”
Laura Janner-Klausner, the senior rabbi to Reform Judaism, has also criticized the rightwing politician’s record. “Her political views on Palestinians, annexation and religious pluralism clash with our core values,” she said.
Hotovely’s appointment comes as Netanyahu’s coalition government prepares to annex almost a third of the West Bank in a move that has drawn sharp criticism for breaching international law.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “strongly objected” to the plan, while human rights experts from the UN have likened the Israeli plan to “21st-century apartheid” and warned that human rights violations against Palestinians “would only intensify after annexation.”

Topics: Israel UK Tzipi Hotovely west bank annexation

Related

Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu mulls two-phase West Bank annexation – report
Special
Middle-East
Palestinians welcome opposition to Israel’s West Bank annexation plan

Latest updates

MWL stands with Egypt to protect its borders, preserve security
MDL Beast festival takes Saudi music lovers on 12-hour “flight” around the world 
Iran reports over 100 new virus deaths for third day running
Saudi Arabia to launch $4bn tourism development fund
Saudi Arabia records 37 new deaths as life returns to normal under coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.