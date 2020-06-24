You are here

Fair enough: Beauty giant to stop selling skin whitening creams in India

(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2kra4

Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

Fair enough: Beauty giant to stop selling skin whitening creams in India

  • Move aims to address color bias amid global debate on racial inequality, Johnson & Johnson says
Updated 2 min 27 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Paridhi K. said the first time she became conscious of her skin color was after friends began to tease her in high school. The teasing got worse in college.

By the time she turned 18, her insecurity developed to the point where she was spending 1,000 rupees ($15) a month on skin-whitening creams and products.

That was 12 years ago.

Today, the academic, speaking at her alma mater Delhi University, said it took a lot for her to stop using the products and regain her self-esteem.

“It takes a lot of confidence to force yourself not to use these skin-whitening products. Many don’t have that confidence no matter how established they are,” she told Arab News.

Paridhi is not an exception. Millions of Indian women have fallen for the “white is right” skin-lightening marketing campaigns.

In a 2018 report titled “India’s Fairness Cream & Bleach Market Overview 2018-2023,” Research and Market, a consumer group, said the women’s fairness cream category “is anticipated to achieve market revenues of more than $657 million by the year 2023 in India.”

“A high literacy rate, demand from single working women, beauty pageants at the national and international level, the pressure of society, marriage issues, and a desire to look beautiful and fair are some of the major factors which have pushed the market of women’s fairness cream in India,” the report said.

However, despite growing demand, multinational company Johnson and Johnson (J&J) said on Friday it would stop selling skin-whitening creams in Asia and the Middle East, amid a global debate on racial inequality.

“Conversations over the past few weeks highlighted that some product names or claims on our dark spot reducer products represent fairness or white as better than your own unique skin tone,” J&J said in a statement.

“This was never our intention – healthy skin is beautiful skin,” it added.

The company has operated in India for more than 70 years and reported revenues of $876 million in 2018.

“We’ve made the business decision to no longer sell the Neutrogena Fine Fairness and Clean & Clear Fairness product line,” it said.

Despite the demand for the product, there has been a concerted campaign against their sale, with public figures and government authorities trying to address the problem.

In February this year the Indian government proposed a strict law against advertising beauty products on television and in public places.

The draft law calls for a “stringent punishment of up to five years in jail and a fine of up to $67,000 for advertisement drugs promoting fair skin.”

Activists said J&J’s decision is a “victory for those fighting against racism and color discrimination.”

Poonam Kaushik, a Delhi-based activist representing the “Unite Against Patriarchy” campaign, said: “The multinational companies define beauty according to their commercial interests and perpetuate discrimination in the name of color.”

Kaushik added: “Women in India are getting conscious and understand how multinational companies fix different parameters of beauty through beauty contests and other public events. The fact that Johnson and Johnson was forced to stop selling its beauty products is a victory for our fight against racial and color discrimination.”

She said: “Color consciousness is entrenched in India, particularly at the time of marriage because people don’t like to give their wards to a person who is dark.”

Pawan Bansal is a 26-year-old who runs a grocery store in Aligarh, a city in the western state of Uttar Pradesh.

He worries that his dark complexion could “ruin” his marriage prospects.

“I have been applying all kinds of skin whitening creams for the last five years. In small towns, people prefer good-looking fair men to marry off their daughters. I am worried I might not get a bride,” he told Arab News.

That fear is also shared by 34-year-old Monika Verma, who works at a multinational IT company in Noida, New Delhi.

“Marriage proposals would not materialize just because my skin is not fair. The boys who earn less than me rejected marriage proposals,” Verma said.

Paridhi believes the “issue is not about the beauty products but the mindset,” adding that the journey to “accept herself for who she was” was not easy.

“In India, no matter how qualified you are, if you have a dusky complexion, you are not good enough,” she said.

Topics: India cream

Related

Saudi Arabia
Bacteria-filled baby shampoo, skin-whitening creams banned
Special
World
‘Made in India, not China’ boycott campaign gathers steam after border clash

Bangladeshi health minister facing ‘Herculean’ task

Updated 24 June 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladeshi health minister facing ‘Herculean’ task

  • Despite ‘unprecedented challenge’ Zahid Maleque remains optimistic
Updated 24 June 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: In the 18 months since Zahid Maleque took office as Bangladesh’s Minister of Health and Family Welfare, he has faced one national emergency after another.

The 61-year-old politician told Arab News that two major health crises meant that he hit the ground running after assuming the high-profile ministerial post.

“First, there was the dengue outbreak which infected 101,354 and killed more than 200 people last year. Despite our limited resources, we successfully overcame that crisis compared to other countries,” he said during an exclusive interview on Monday.

That, however, was a “minor trial” compared to the “Herculean” task of dealing with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The first cases in Bangladesh were detected in March and infections have quadrupled in the past month. As of Tuesday, 120,000 people had tested positive for the disease, with nearly 1,600 deaths reported.

A month ago, on May 23, the total number of infections stood at 32,078.

“It’s a Herculean task because we have a high density of people. This is despite the fact that everything has stopped. It’s an unprecedented challenge and something that has never happened in Bangladesh before,” added Maleque, who served as the country’s junior health minister for five years during the Awami League party’s rule.

Listing the challenges faced by his ministry in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, he said: “Finding experienced human resources is a big task for my office at the moment. For example, to treat patients in the ICU (intensive care unit), we need well-trained experts who can’t be sourced overnight,” adding that ensuring a population of 166 million adhered to social distancing rules and health and safety guidelines was an uphill task in itself.

The COVID-19 crisis has also put a massive dent in the Bangladeshi economy – foreign exchange earnings alone are expected to drop by 25 percent or $4 billion, while the country has already lost $3.15 billion in orders due to the pandemic, according to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The textile industry is the largest export-earning source for the country, with the sector generating $36 million last year alone.

While most nations are eager to end virus-induced lockdowns to allow them to reboot their economies, the pressure to do so is even more apparent in countries such as Bangladesh where a significant number of people live below the poverty line.

Despite the limitations, the Bangladeshi government has proposed a budget of $3.43 billion for the next financial year to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

Maleque, however, said finance was not his most immediate concern.

With Bangladesh registering the world’s highest mortality rate among doctors, he said it was his “sacred duty” to protect frontline workers in the war against the virus which had so far infected nearly 4,000 medics and killed 45 doctors.

“To ensure their safety, the government has provided personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, and other safety gear. We have also reduced their working hours. It will be regrettable if we continue to lose more doctors and medics,” the minister added.

Maleque said authorities were planning to add extra beds in hospitals and recruit thousands more health professionals in addition to the “2,000 new doctors, 6,000 nurses, and 3,000 health technicians” already hired by the government in the past few months.

“We can’t increase the number of hospitals overnight. But we can increase the number of beds and treatment facilities, and that is what we are doing now,” he added.

As an additional measure, the government has set up isolation centers in the capital Dhaka – which has the highest concentration of COVID-19 victims in the country – with plans in place to enforce a “zone-based” lockdown soon.

“We are in the process of identifying the worst-affected zones in Dhaka. The government has already initiated a zone-based lockdown in the most-affected areas and is considering the intensity of infection; the areas will be marked as red, yellow, and green. Already, 15 districts have been under the new lockdown for the past 21 days,” he said.

To contain the spread of the virus, Bangladesh enforced a nationwide lockdown more than two months ago, on March 26, but lifted restrictions in “a limited capacity” on May 31, despite a sizeable uptick in infections. 

Justifying the government’s decision to reopen offices and industrial units, Maleque pointed out it “had to strike a balance between life and livelihoods.”

He said: “As a developing nation, we have to make it work together. We have to contain the virus and keep rolling the economic cycle of the country. In this context, we had no other choice,” adding that despite a sharp increase in the infection rate, Bangladesh was yet to procure rapid testing kits.

“It (the procurement of testing kits) has yet to be approved by the WHO (World Health Organization). There are some risk factors too, as it generates wrong results in some cases. If a coronavirus positive is falsely detected as negative, the person can infect many others. It’s also dangerous for the infected person. Therefore, we decided against using any rapid test kits unless we get reliable ones,” he said.

Admitting that Bangladesh had not been able to achieve the desired results from the lockdown, Maleque said his ministry’s top priorities for the next year would be to “ensure treatment for all COVID-19 patients in the country.”

He added: “The lockdown was successful only to some extent. If people don’t follow the instructions issued by the government, it will be complicated to manage and mitigate the ongoing health emergency.”

However, he remained optimistic about overcoming the crisis and was grateful for the “opportunity to serve people.”

Maleque said: “There are challenges of course, but there’s a satisfaction in saving lives. Once we overcome this crisis, people will remember us forever.”

Topics: Bangladesh COVID-19 Dhaka

Related

Special
World
Bangladesh loses doctors to COVID-19

Latest updates

World community, Muslim organizations welcome strict Saudi limit on Hajj pilgrims
New Saudi app helps diagnose kids’ developmental problems
Anxious Lebanese turn to property amid banking crisis
Fighting intensifies in Yemeni province despite truce
Genan Ibrahim Omran Al-Omran, director of supply and logistic services at Prince Sultan Military Medical City

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.