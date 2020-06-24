You are here

Human error caused Pakistan plane crash that killed 97: initial report

Many passengers of the Pakistan International Airlines plane which crashed on May 22 were on their way to spend the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr with loved ones. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  • ‘The pilot as well as the controller didn’t follow the standard rules’
  • Plane was ‘100 percent fit for flying, there was no technical fault’
AFP

ISLAMABAD: A plane crash which killed 97 people in Pakistan last month was because of human error by the pilot and air traffic control, according to an initial report into the disaster released Wednesday.
The Pakistan International Airlines plane came down among houses on May 22 after both engines failed as it approached Karachi airport, killing all but two people on board.
“The pilot as well as the controller didn’t follow the standard rules,” the country’s aviation minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan said, announcing the findings in parliament.
He said the pilots had been discussing the coronavirus pandemic as they attempted to land the Airbus A320.
“The pilot and co-pilot were not focused and throughout the conversation was about coronavirus,” Khan said.
The Pakistani investigation team, which included officials from the French government and the aviation industry, analyzed data and voice recorders.
The minister said the plane was “100 percent fit for flying, there was no technical fault.”
The county’s deadliest aviation accident in eight years came days after domestic commercial flights resumed following a two-month coronavirus lockdown.
Many passengers were on their way to spend the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Fitr with loved ones.

Topics: Pakistan aviation

India reports highest spike of 16,000 coronavirus cases

Updated 24 June 2020
AP

India reports highest spike of 16,000 coronavirus cases

  • Actual numbers are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons such as limited testing
  • India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the US, Russia and Brazil
Updated 24 June 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India has recorded the highest spike of 15,968 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 456,183, with Mumbai and New Delhi as the worst-hit cities in the country.
The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported a record 24-hour increase of 465 deaths due to COVID-19, driving fatalities to 14,476.
The ministry said the recovery rate was continuing to improve at 56.38 percent.
The actual numbers, like elsewhere in the world, are thought to be far higher due to a number of reasons, such as limited testing.
Maharashtra, New Delhi and Tamil Nadu states are the worst-hit states, accounting for nearly 60 percent of all cases in the country.
New Delhi is emerging a cause of concern for the federal government and is being criticized for its poor contact tracing and a lack of hospital beds. With infections in New Delhi set to surge, the government estimates it will have nearly 550,000 cases by the end of July.
India is the fourth hardest-hit country by the pandemic in the world after the US, Russia and Brazil.

Topics: Coronavirus India

Human error caused Pakistan plane crash that killed 97: initial report
