You are here

  • Home
  • Work on flight data of crashed Pakistani airliner to start June 2 in France

Work on flight data of crashed Pakistani airliner to start June 2 in France

Volunteers look for survivors of a plane that crashed in a residential area of Karachi, Pakistan, May 22, 2020. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4j76g

Updated 30 May 2020
Reuters

Work on flight data of crashed Pakistani airliner to start June 2 in France

  • Under international aviation rules, BEA investigators joined the Pakistan-led inquiry because the jet was designed in France
  • Pakistani investigators will fly to France along with the French team
Updated 30 May 2020
Reuters

KARACHI: Work on the flight data and cockpit voice recorders of a crashed Pakistani airliner will begin in France on June 2, investigators said on Saturday.
“The mission on site (of the crash) is about to be completed,” BEA, the French air safety investigation authority for civil aviation, said on Twitter. It added that Pakistani investigators would fly to France along with the French team.
Pakistan International Airlines flight PK8303, an Airbus A320, went down in the southern Pakistani city of Karachi last week, killing 97 of the 99 people on board. Under international aviation rules, BEA investigators joined the Pakistan-led inquiry because the 15-year-old jet was designed in France.

Topics: Pakistan PIA plane crash France

Related

World
Pakistan to resume international flight operations
Special
World
Arabic-speaking Pakistanis meet online to bridge cultural gap

Sudan summons Ethiopian envoy over suspected cross-border attack

Updated 30 May 2020
Reuters

Sudan summons Ethiopian envoy over suspected cross-border attack

  • Thursday’s attack targeted a camp in the eastern city of Al-Qadarif
Updated 30 May 2020
Reuters

KHARTOUM: Sudan summoned the Ethiopian Chargé d’Affaires on Saturday over a border attack by suspected Ethiopian militias that killed and wounded several Sudanese army personnel and civilians, it said in a statement.
Thursday’s attack targeted a camp in the eastern city of Al-Qadarif, the official SUNA news agency said.
A Sudanese military spokesman blamed militias “supported by Ethiopia” for the attack, according to SUNA.
There was no immediate comment from Addis Adaba.
Some Ethiopian groups have used farmland in the Sudanese al Fashqa border region for decades. The former Sudanese government of deposed veteran leader Omar Al-Bashir turned a blind eye, but the current transitional authorities in Khartoum are trying to expel the groups.
Sudan’s foreign ministry statement said the attack killed and wounded “a number of officers and personnel of the armed forces and Sudanese citizens, including children.” No other details were given.
The attack happened while Khartoum was preparing for a meeting of a high-level joint committee on border issues, the statement said.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia

Related

Middle-East
Egypt accepts Ethiopia-Sudan proposal to renegotiate dam dispute
Special
Middle-East
Ethiopia pours water on Egypt’s Nile rights claim ahead of crunch dam talks

Latest updates

Death of Algerian girl in ‘faith healing’ sparks outcry
Doors to manual: Domestic flights ready to resume in Saudi Arabia
Egypt’s El-Sisi: Foreign interference in Libya threatens stability in region
KSRelief chief: Saudi Arabia is biggest donor to Yemen
Sudan summons Ethiopian envoy over suspected cross-border attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.