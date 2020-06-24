Nadine Labaki’s short film to feature in new Netflix lockdown movie

DUBAI: A short film by Oscar-nominated Lebanese director Nadine Labaki and her producer husband Khaled Mouzanar is to feature in a new Netflix movie due to be released on June 30.

The flick, “Homemade,” is a collection of short movies made by renowned filmmakers from around the world.

Confined to their homes as a consequence of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, the producers created personal stories aimed at capturing people’s shared experiences in quarantine.

In a statement announcing the release, Netflix said “Homemade” was a celebration of the craftsmanship of filmmaking and the enduring power of creativity in the face of a global pandemic.

“Capernaum” director Labaki, 46, said: “This question has been tormenting us as parents for a while: How are our children perceiving or living the confinement? What goes on in their minds?

“When the producers of ‘Homemade’ contacted us to be part of this project, it was the perfect occasion for us to explore this dimension.”

Filmed using only equipment found at home, the stories range from intimate diaries of the filmmakers’ day-to-day life to short tales of fiction across multiple genres, offering a magnifying glass over how the lockdown impacted different countries and lives around the world.

Other filmmakers involved in the project include Ladj Ly, the French director of “Les Miserables,” Paolo Sorrentino, the Italian producer of “The Great Beauty” and “The New Pope,” and US director of “Black Panther” and “Mudbound,” Rachel Morrison.

“Homemade” has been produced by The Apartment Pictures and Fabula.