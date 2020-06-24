Committee to Protect Journalists slams Turkey over media rights

You are here

Journalists and protesters hold placards outside an Istanbul court on October 31, 2017, calling for the release of jailed colleagues, including Turkish reporter Ahmet Şık. (AP Photo)
Updated 24 June 2020
  • CPJ criticized Turkish plans to resume trials following a three-month suspension prompted by the pandemic
  • According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has waged a “witch-hunt” against journalists since the 2016 coup attempt
LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has called on Turkey to stop prosecuting journalists, and to ensure that necessary safety precautions are taken in court to protect defendants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The international NGO, which is dedicated to protecting the rights of journalists worldwide, criticized Turkish plans to resume trials following a three-month suspension prompted by the pandemic.

“The sheer number of trials targeting Turkish journalists shows authorities’ contempt and hostility towards the media. This situation is even more unacceptable during the coronavirus pandemic,” said CPJ Europe and Central Asia Program Coordinator Gulnoza Said.

“Turkish authorities must stop putting journalists on trial for their reporting; if they will not drop their charges against members of the press, they must at least ensure journalists can attend court safely.”

Independent news website Bianet said court reporters in Istanbul have been concerned that courts are not properly following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The reporters have said the pandemic has had a serious impact on the running of the courts, with many trials starting late and proper notes not being taken during trials.

Turkey is among the worst countries in the world for its treatment of journalists. According to Reporters Without Borders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has waged a “witch-hunt” against journalists since the 2016 coup attempt.

The campaign of repression has earned Turkey the unenviable title of the world’s biggest jailer of professional journalists.

Topics: Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) Turkey Journalists Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Former Arab News journalist loses life to COVID-19 in India

  • Jivani left Arab News in 1988 after eight years during which he won many admirers thanks to his excellent headlines
  • He was described as “a jovial and affable person and a wonderful colleague”
JEDDAH: Former Arab News staffer Javed Jivani died on Wednesday in Mumbai as a result of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). He was 84 and the last member of his family.
Known to colleagues simply as J.J., he joined Arab News in 1980. Initially he worked on the business desk, where it soon became clear he had an amazing knack for writing punchy and clever headlines. In recognition of this, the newspaper’s Editor in Chief, Khaled Almaeena, promoted him to front-page editor, a position in which he excelled.
“The bespectacled man never failed to amaze us with his choice of words,” Almaeena wrote about Jivani in the newspaper’s 20th anniversary edition, published in 1995. “Very thin, he weighed not more than 40 kg.”
After hearing that Jivani had died, Almaeena posted a tribute on Twitter that described him as: “A witty man with a twinkle in his eyes, and an editor who could compete with the best headline writers in the industry.”
K.S. Ramkumar, a former Arab News employee now based in Mumbai, said Jivani was “a jovial and affable person and a wonderful colleague.”
He added: “He was full of life, always smiling, cracking jokes and delivering sharp one-liners.”

Ramkumar, who worked at Arab News from 1982 until 2012, said Jivani had fallen down three days ago. A day later he developed a fever and tested positive for the coronavirus. He died on Wednesday morning in hospital in Mumbai.
Jivani left Arab News in 1988 after eight eventful years during which he won many admirers thanks to his excellent headlines. Former colleagues said he was often lost in thought and would pace the floor of the office while searching for inspiration for the perfect headline. His eyes would light up when he thought of a good turn of phrase or clever wordplay.
He had a tremendous nose for news, they said. As soon as he saw the copy he knew immediately what the story was about and how best to craft and edit it.
Before joining Arab News, one of half a dozen Indian journalists hired by the late Editor in Chief Farouk Luqman, Jivani worked as a sub-editor for The Times of India. After leaving Arab News, he returned to Mumbai and wrote scripts for Bollywood. He never married.
“In the absence of any family, he led a lonely life,” added Ramkumar.

Topics: Coronavirus India

