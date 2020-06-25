You are here

Argentines suffer double whammy of virus and recession

A man walks past a closed ice-cream store in Buenos Aires, on June 17, 2020, amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AFP)
Updated 25 June 2020
AFP

  • Argentina is locked in complex negotiations on restructuring $66 billion of its debt
AFP

BUENOS AIRES: After stuttering through two years of recession and three months of grim coronavirus lockdown, many businesses in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires have had enough and are closing their doors.

“I made the decision to auction off the contents and with the capital that comes from the sale, pay the staff and get rid of the business,” Ricardo Klausner told AFP outside his restaurant Latekla.

“The quarantine gave me time to mourn and today I actually feel very relieved.”

Klausner operated his restaurant for 26 years, employing seven people. “We had one of the worst Christmases in history in terms of consumption. The summer was also very bad and then we started with the pandemic. Once the coronavirus ends, the crisis will continue.

“People cook at home, save, take care of their money, because they don’t know what the future holds for them,” he said.

According to a survey by the Federation of Commerce and Industry of Buenos Aires (FECOBA), at least 18 percent of the 110,000 businesses in the capital have shut down since the lockdown began.

Hotels, gyms, car wash services and hairdressers have yet to be given permission to open up, and restaurants have been authorized only for deliveries, which has reduced their profits by 25 percent.

“By the time it is decided to resume activity, 25 — 35 percent of businesses will have disappeared, leaving a string of unemployed, having been made defunct by the state because it was impossible to pay taxes,” said Fabian Castillo, FECOBA’s president.

Topics: Argentina Coronavirus BUENOS AIRES

Virgin Australia bondholders seek to stop private equity sale

Reuters

Virgin Australia bondholders seek to stop private equity sale

  • The new rival proposal would back the existing management and honor full employee entitlements
Reuters

SYDNEY: Bondholders of Australia’s second largest airline have put forward a proposal to keep Virgin Australia a listed entity, two days after two private equity companies, Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners, made final and binding offers to administrator Deloitte.

“Our plan offers a sustainable capital structure underpinned by public ownership to provide certainty and support the strong operating plan for the airline,” a spokesman for the bondholders said in an emailed statement.

This involves a debt-to-equity swap among bondholders owed around A$2 billion ($1.39 billion) plus a fresh capital injection of around A$1 billion, one person with knowledge of the proposal said. Broad Peak, a Singapore hedge fund backed by Temasek, is involved in the bondholders’ proposal, they said.

The firm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

One of the airline’s secured creditors, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The bondholders are in an interesting position, they are creditors and a deal can’t be done without them.”

The new proposal would allow bondholders to recoup around 70 cents on the dollar of their investment, the person said. A second source said that return was a future estimate based on share trading expectations.

The bondholder statement did not identify those taking part, saying only they included thousands of retail investors. FIIG Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Sargon CT and the Bank of New York Mellon are all on the creditors’ committee.

Virgin, which competes with Qantas Airways effectively in an domestic duopoly, entered voluntary administration in April owing nearly A$7 billion to creditors. The airline had struggled financially even before the coronavirus pandemic.

The bondholder proposal would back the existing management team, honor full employee entitlements, customer travel credits and frequent flyer points, the two sources said. They were not authorized to speak on the record.

Deloitte declined to comment on the bondholder proposal. The administrator had said on Monday after receiving the Bain and Cyrus offers that it hoped to select a preferred bidder by June 30.

A meeting is scheduled for August to vote on a deal, which would need the approval of at least 50 percent of creditors by both value and number.

Topics: bondholders private equity Virgin Australia

