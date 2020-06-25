You are here

Yemeni delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia to discuss implementation of Riyadh Agreement

Yemeni Southern Transitional Council member and former Aden Governor Nasser Al-Khabji, left, and Yemen’s deputy Prime Minister Salem Al-Khanbashi sign a power-sharing deal in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. (FILE/AP)
Updated 25 June 2020
Arab News

  • Earlier this week the UN envoy to Yemen called on the Yemeni government and the STC to implement the Riyadh agreement urgently
  • Last year, Saudi Arabia brokered a deal between the two sides after government forces clashed with those allied to the STC
A Yemeni delegation including members of parliament and advisors to President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi’s arrived in Riyadh from Cairo, Al Arabiya TV reported on Thursday.

The delegation will hold meetings to discuss the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement in accordance with the recent Saudi proposal, according to Yemen’s Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Iryani.

The Saudi proposal for a ceasefire was approved by both the government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the coastal province of Abyan earlier this week.  The proposal called for a de-escalation of tensions between the two parties in preparation to implementing the provisions of the Riyadh Agreement.

Earlier this week the United Nations Special Envoy to Yemen, Martin Griffiths, condemned the ongoing Houthi military escalation throughout Yemen, especially the recent increase in hostilities, and called on the Yemeni government and the STC to implement the Riyadh agreement urgently.

His office said in a statement on Twitter that the escalation ran counter to the spirit of the ongoing negotiations being facilitated by the United Nations with the aim of reaching an agreement between the parties on a comprehensive ceasefire.

“I urge the parties again to seriously reduce the escalation and give peace a chance.,” Griffiths said. “There is no justification for the military escalation, and it conflicts with the hopes of Yemeni men and women for peace and makes the daily struggle for survival in Yemen more difficult.”

Egypt’s Rameda gets requests to export COVID-19 drug

Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

Egypt’s Rameda gets requests to export COVID-19 drug

  • Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen
  • The company is providing the drug to the Egyptian health ministry to be used in hospitals
Updated 25 June 2020
Reuters

ALEXANDRIA: Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceutical has received requests to export Anviziram tablets, which are used to treat patients with the new coronavirus, to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq and Yemen, but needs a government approval first, its CEO told Reuters.
The company said earlier this month it had started manufacturing Anviziram, the generic equivalent of the Japanese antiviral Avigan, and had also received an approval from the Egyptian Drug Authority to manufacture Remedsivir, a Gilead Sciences Inc. antiviral used for treating COVID-19.
Rameda, which listed 49 percent of its shares on the Egyptian exchange last year, has produced quantities enough Anviziram tablets to cover “appropriate numbers of patients in the Egyptian market,” said its CEO Amr Mursi.
The company is providing the drug to the Egyptian health ministry to be used in hospitals. Mursi said it would be available to the public before the end of July, adding its commercial price was still being negotiated.
He expects more requests from Gulf countries to import Anviziram, but the company’s response depends on the approval of the Egyptian authorities.
“We will discuss this with them next week to see whether we will be able to export or not,” Mursi said.

