  GCC, Yemeni officials laud Saudi decision

GCC, Yemeni officials laud Saudi decision

Al-Hajjraf also praised the Saudi decision to limit the number of Hajj pilgrims this year. (AP)
Updated 26 sec ago
GCC, Yemeni officials laud Saudi decision

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajjraf has hailed the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving pilgrims and Muslims.
Al-Hajjraf also praised the Saudi decision to limit the number of Hajj pilgrims this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This right procedure comes in line with the purposes of the Islamic Shariah’s provisions to protect human lives and the safety of pilgrims,” he said.
Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance Dr. Ahmed Atiyyah said the decision stems from the Saudi government’s keenness to preserve pilgrims’ safety.
He praised the services provided by the Kingdom for pilgrims.
Singapore’s Muslim Affairs Minister Masagos Zulkifli expressed his country’s strong support for the Saudi decision, which he said reflects Islamic teachings in emphasizing human health and safety.
He praised all Saudi measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

G20 education ministers plan extraordinary talks

Updated 14 min 25 sec ago
G20 education ministers plan extraordinary talks

RIYADH: G20 education ministers will discuss measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic during an extraordinary meeting on Saturday.
Topics to be discussed include experiences in mitigating the impact of the pandemic, and lessons learned to ensure continuity and build resilience into education systems.
The Saudi G20 presidency will continue to work actively with all G20 members, invited countries, and regional and international organizations to support global education systems.
The pandemic has led to the closure of educational institutions worldwide due to physical distancing measures.

