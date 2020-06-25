GCC, Yemeni officials laud Saudi decision

RIYADH: Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Dr. Nayef Al-Hajjraf has hailed the support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in serving pilgrims and Muslims.

Al-Hajjraf also praised the Saudi decision to limit the number of Hajj pilgrims this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This right procedure comes in line with the purposes of the Islamic Shariah’s provisions to protect human lives and the safety of pilgrims,” he said.

Yemeni Minister of Endowments and Guidance Dr. Ahmed Atiyyah said the decision stems from the Saudi government’s keenness to preserve pilgrims’ safety.

He praised the services provided by the Kingdom for pilgrims.

Singapore’s Muslim Affairs Minister Masagos Zulkifli expressed his country’s strong support for the Saudi decision, which he said reflects Islamic teachings in emphasizing human health and safety.

He praised all Saudi measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.