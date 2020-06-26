You are here

Indonesian fishermen rescue nearly 100 Rohingya refugees in Aceh

The Rohingya refugees rescued by fishermen are seen on a boat behind a patrol boat near the coast of Seunuddon beach in North Aceh, Indonesia, June 24, 2020. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Authorities in Aceh confirmed the refugees had been taken ashore on Thursday and provided temporary housing
  • Countries around Southeast Asia have grown increasingly reluctant to accept refugee boats as they battle coronavirus
Reuters

SEUNUDDON, Indonesia: Indonesian fishermen rescued nearly 100 Rohingya refugees, including 79 women and children, in Aceh province after officials said they were planning to push them back out to sea.
Countries around Southeast Asia have grown increasingly reluctant to accept refugee boats as they battle coronavirus, but the Acehnese fishermen told Reuters that rescuing the Rohingya was a moral duty.
“It is nothing more than a sense of humanity and part of our tradition in the north Aceh fishermen community,” said local fisherman Hamdani Yacob near the town of Seunuddon in northern Aceh. “We hope that the refugees will be looked after in our village.”
Authorities in Aceh confirmed the refugees had been taken ashore on Thursday and provided temporary housing. The fishermen had rescued them earlier in the week and they were anchored just off the coast, but officials had said they planned to push them back out to sea with a new boat, gasoline and food.
Local authorities capitulated following protests from the local fishermen.
Images from a beach in the Seunuddon showed people from the local community towing the Rohingya boat to shore and helping to carry emaciated children onto land.
“If the government is incapable, us the community will help them, because we are human beings and they (the Rohingya refugees) are human too and we have a heart,” another local fisherman, Syaiful Amri, told Reuters.
Fleeing persecution in Myanmar and refugee camps in Bangladesh, the Rohingya have for years boarded boats between November and April, when the seas are calm, to get to Southeast Asian countries including Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.
The crisis has worsened this year as regional states have shut their doors amid the coronavirus pandemic, leaving some boats drifting for weeks with hundreds of Rohingya aboard.
Scores of them have died as supplies have run out.
Usman Hamid, the executive director of Amnesty International in Indonesia, praised the decision to bring the refugees to land.
“Today’s disembarkation of Rohingya refugees is a moment of optimism and solidarity. It’s a credit to the community in Aceh who pushed hard and took risks so that these children, women and men could be brought to shore. They have shown the best of humanity,” he said.

Pakistan condemns India’s expulsion of diplomats at ‘delicate’ time after China clash

Reuters

  • For years, confrontation between India and Pakistan has been seen as the most dangerous of the disputes
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has accused old rival India of trying to distract the attention of its people by expelling Pakistani diplomats after Indian forces got a “battering” at the hands of Chinese troops in a clash on their disputed Himalayan border.
Pakistan is concerned about the tension after the June 15 clash in the Ladakh region, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, in particular about the possibility Pakistan could get dragged in, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said.
“Things have deteriorated, things are very delicate,” Qureshi said in an interview at his ministry in Islamabad late on Thursday.
The three nuclear-armed neighbors all have historic disputes over high-altitude border demarcation in the Himalayas.
For years, confrontation between India and Pakistan has been seen as the most dangerous of the disputes but the violence between Indian and Chinese forces has renewed alarm about theirs too.
Qureshi denounced India’s announcement on Tuesday that it would expel half the staff in Pakistan’s embassy in New Delhi over spying, saying India was trying to divert attention at home.
“The accusations were baseless,” he said.
“They have no answers for the battering they got in Ladakh, so to quell the domestic dissent they want to refocus,” he said.
India’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Qureshi said he was concerned that India could try to get Pakistan involved in the regional tensions with a “false flag operation” — an incident staged to provide a pretext for action.
He said he feared any Indian “misadventure” in Pakistan’s territory would prompt Pakistan to respond with force.
Qureshi said Pakistan backed the position of its ally China over Ladakh and he had recently had a call with China’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, who had expressed appreciation for that position.
China and Pakistan have long had close diplomatic and economic ties.
China has pledged about $60 billion for projects in Pakistan central to China’s Belt and Road initiative to develop land and sea trade routes across Asia and beyond.

