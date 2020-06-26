Police officer stabbed, casualties reported in ‘serious incident’ in Glasgow

GLASGOW: A police officer and at least three other people were injured during a stabbing on Friday in a “serious incident” that shut down the centre of the UK city Glasgow.

The alleged assailant has been shot by police, according to reports.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson, of Police Scotland, said the incident was "contained" and there was no risk to the general public.

"Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer," he said in a statement, without giving the condition of the alleged assailant. "I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital."

Authorities confirmed the injured officer was in hospital and is receiving treatment.

In a statement Greater Glasgow Police said the “situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public.”

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the incident "truly dreadful," as emergency services rushed to the scene.

The UK's interior minister Priti Patel called the reports "deeply alarming."

Videos posted on social media showed armed police in plain clothes in central Glasgow, near the Park Inn hotel, which had been cordoned off.

One witness quoted by the domestic Press Association news agency said he saw one man lying on the ground without shoes, and someone was holding his side.

"I don't know if it was a bullet wound, a stab wound, or what it was," said Craig Milroy, who works in an office nearby. He said the man was one of four people taken away by medics.

"After that we saw commotion, ambulances further up and we saw armed police all running into the hotel next to the Society Room.

"We were still standing outside, after that the police all came down, the riot police and triage team told us to go back in and lock the door."

Another witness, who gave her name as Louisa, told Sky News television she saw "people being treated with blood on the ground".

"I saw people running out of the hotel with the police shouting, 'put your hands up, put your hands up, come out'," she added.

(With AFP)