Two Afghan human rights workers killed in blast in Kabul

Above, security personnel man a checkpoint in Kabul on May 24, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Updated 27 June 2020
Reuters

  • ‘It is intolerable, assassinating human rights defenders is a war crime in the context of armed conflict’
  • Taliban spokesman denied the group was involved
KABUL: A bomb attached to a vehicle killed two members of Afghanistan’s independent human rights commission in Kabul on Saturday, the group said, as violence in the country rises despite a US-brokered peace process.
The Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said in a statement that 24-year-old donor coordinator Fatima Khalil and 41-year-old driver Ahmad Jawed Folad were killed by an explosive device while in an AIHRC vehicle on the way to its office on Saturday.
“It is intolerable, assassinating human rights defenders is a war crime in the context of armed conflict,” the AIHRC said, adding that staff had previously been the target of attacks.
Kabul’s police spokesman confirmed that two people died in a blast early on Saturday.
No group claimed responsibility for the attack. A Taliban spokesman denied the group was involved.
It comes at a sensitive time amidst heightened violence around Afghanistan, including growing attacks against officials in urban centers.
The United States and other foreign players are trying to usher the insurgent Taliban and the Afghan government toward peace talks after the United States signed a troop withdrawal deal in February with the militant group to pave the way to ending more than 18 years of war.
Negotiations were expected to begin soon after progress was made on a dispute over the release of a controversial group of Taliban prisoners, Reuters reported on Friday.
However, a diplomatic source in Kabul said rising violence could hamper the peace process, and that foreign players were trying to appeal to the Taliban to reduce attacks.
The United Nations and foreign powers, including the United Kingdom and Turkey, condemned Saturday’s attack.
“There can be no justification for attacks against human rights defenders. Immediate investigation needed with perpetrators held to account,” the UN mission to Afghanistan said on Twitter.

London police make arrests, seize weapons at illegal parties

  • Large gatherings are not permitted in Britain due to social distancing measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus
  • The night of Friday to Saturday was the third in a row in which police officers seeking to disperse gatherings in London were attacked by participants
LONDON: London police made seven arrests and seized a firearm and a “Rambo-style” knife at illegal street parties that violated social distancing rules in the early hours of Saturday, a police statement said.
Large gatherings are not permitted in Britain due to social distancing measures to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, but a spell of hot weather and a planned easing of restrictions on July 4 have led some people to flout the rules.
The night of Friday to Saturday was the third in a row in which police officers seeking to disperse gatherings in London were attacked by participants.
“All of the events which took place last night were illegal and in breach of the COVID regulations,” said Bas Javid of the Metropolitan Police.
“The vast majority of people who attended engaged with officers and moved away from the locations without issue. However, again, a number refused to leave and became violent.”
The knife and firearm were seized at a location in Newham, east London. Two men were arrested in connection with the weapons.
At another event in Kensal Town, west London, five people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, breach of health regulations and racially aggravated public disorder toward officers. One of the suspects threw a bar stool at an officer.
Police said on Thursday 22 officers were injured during trouble at an illegal music event in Brixton, south London.
Local authorities in Bournemouth, a popular beach town in southern England, declared a “major incident” on Thursday after large and unruly crowds descended on the coast.
On Saturday, the Liverpool soccer club condemned the behavior of fans who gathered in the city center for a second night to celebrate their team’s Premier League title win.

