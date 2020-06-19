You are here

  • Home
  • Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman

Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman

The Afghan government has been releasing Taliban prisoners as part of the peace negotiation with the group. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2j7hm

Updated 19 June 2020
AFP

Taliban not a threat to West as US troops leave Afghanistan: spokesman

  • Taliban were ‘no friends’ of the Daesh group, but that US needs to see ‘deeds and not words’
  • Al-Qaeda and the Taliban ‘remain close’ and were in regular consultations over the negotiations with the US
Updated 19 June 2020
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban on Friday played down concerns that Afghanistan could be used as a launching ground for future attacks on the West, after the US said it had so far upheld its pledge to reduce its military presence in the country.
The top US commander for the region said it cut the number of troops to around 8,600 in line with a deal agreed with the insurgents in February, but warned conditions must be met for a full withdrawal by next year.
General Kenneth McKenzie, the head of US Central Command, said “conditions would have to be met that satisfy us — that attacks against our homeland are not going to be generated from Afghanistan.”
McKenzie said the Taliban were “no friends” of the Daesh group, but that it needs to see “deeds and not words” about what they would do against Al-Qaeda — the group responsible for the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington.
“And so we’re very focused on what the Taliban is doing, how they’re participating in these negotiations as we go forward,” he told a panel discussion hosted by the Aspen Institute on Thursday. “The jury is still very much out.”
The Taliban on Friday said it was committed to the February deal, “especially the US and the West’s concern about a threat to them from Afghanistan.”
“Our country will not be used against anyone. They should not be concerned,” Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.
The February deal calls for all US and foreign troops to withdraw from Afghanistan by mid-2021, nearly 20 years after Washington invaded the country following the September 11 attacks.
Under the agreement, the United States said it would pull out all troops in return for security guarantees from the insurgents and a pledge to hold peace negotiations with the Afghan government in Kabul.
However, a recent expert report to the UN Security Council said that Al-Qaeda and the Taliban “remain close” and were in regular consultations over the negotiations with the United States.
The Afghan government which has moved closer to talks with the Taliban in recent weeks, has long accused the insurgents of providing a platform to groups such as Daesh and Al-Qaeda to carry out attacks in the country.
President Donald Trump, who is running for re-election in November, has said repeatedly that he wants US troops out of Afghanistan as soon as possible.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

Related

World
Taliban raids on Afghan security posts kill 18

Sleep and Netflix ahead for Malala as she finishes Oxford degree

Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

Sleep and Netflix ahead for Malala as she finishes Oxford degree

  • Yousafzai survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012
  • She had become known as an 11-year-old writing a blog under a pen name for the BBC about living under the rule of the Pakistani Taliban
Updated 2 min 25 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: She is known the world over for her campaign for girls’ education. Now Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has finished her degree at Oxford University and, like all students, is just looking forward to some sleep and some movies.
With universities in Britain temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yousafzai posted pictures on social media which showed her celebrating with a cake and balloons, and covered in foam, paint and confetti as per tradition for Oxford students on the last day of their final exams.
“Hard to express my joy and gratitude right now as I completed my Philosophy, Politics and Economics degree at Oxford. I don’t know what’s ahead. For now, it will be Netflix, reading and sleep,” she said on her Twitter and Instagram feeds.
Congratulations poured in on social media, including from aid charity Oxfam, which said: “Congratulations, you are an inspiration!.” Hollywood and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has 54 million Instagram followers, said: “Congratulations Malala!! That’s amazing.”
Yousafzai, now 22, survived being shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012, after she was targeted for her campaign against efforts by the Taliban to deny women education.
She had become known as an 11-year-old writing a blog under a pen name for the BBC about living under the rule of the Pakistani Taliban. A gunman arrived at her school, asking for her by name. He opened fire on her and two classmates on a bus.
She was airlifted to a hospital first in Pakistan and then to an intensive care unit in England for multiple operations. After recovering, Yousafzai attended school in England, before winning the place at Oxford.
At the age of 17, in 2014, Yousafzai became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize for her education advocacy. Through her Malala Fund, she has also become a global symbol of the resilience of women in the face of repression.
“Like many of you, the pandemic has changed a lot about my final year of university,” she wrote in a post to graduates in the Malala Fund’s digital newsletter for young women, Assembly, speaking about how her brothers kept interrupting her studies.
“It’s hard not to think about all the moments we’re missing. But we didn’t miss out on the most important thing: our education.”

Topics: Malala Yousafzai Oxford University Pakistan

Related

Latest updates

Sleep and Netflix ahead for Malala as she finishes Oxford degree
Algeria cracks down on activists in bid to break protest movement
Cyprus allows entry to arrivals from Lebanon, Italy, Spain
Neymar ordered to pay Barcelona 6.7m euros
Iran urges social distancing as coronavirus cases top 200,000

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.