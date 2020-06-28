You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s first MP of Palestinian descent describes struggles with obesity and depression

UK’s first MP of Palestinian descent describes struggles with obesity and depression

Layla Moran has described in detail her struggle with obesity and depression. (Layla Moran's Facebook page)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3qj3

Updated 28 June 2020
Arab News

UK’s first MP of Palestinian descent describes struggles with obesity and depression

  • Layla Moran, 37, the child of a Palestinian mother and English father, was put on a diet at the age of one
  • The first female Liberal Democrat MP from an ethnic minority background has also battled with depression
Updated 28 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The UK’s first MP of Palestinian descent has described in detail her struggle with obesity and depression.
Layla Moran, 37, the child of a Palestinian mother and English father, told The Sunday Times that she was put on a diet at the age of one after a doctor told her mother that she was “on the chubbier side.”
The former maths teacher, who is in a race to lead the Liberal Democrats, said the doctor advised her mother to monitor what she ate to ensure she did not become overweight.
“And all the way through, I don’t think there was ever a year where I wasn’t on a diet,” Moran told the British newspaper.
“I was going to sports clubs, I was encouraged to go cycling . . . it wasn’t that there wasn’t the opportunity; it was just really hard for me to lose weight.”
Moran was banned from desserts but still failed to control her weight, she added.
It was only after she broke her leg aged 23 working as a semi-professional cellist in an orchestra that she had surgery.
She jumped off a stage during rehearsals, broke her leg and became wheelchair bound for three months.
During this time, her weight ballooned and her doctor told her that the break would not have been so bad if she had been lighter.
“Because my body mass index [BMI] was above 40 at that point, the doctor asked if I had ever considered bariatric surgery,” Moran continued.
She decided to go ahead with the surgery and had a sleeve gastrectomy.
“Basically, my stomach was made smaller. And it worked. That first year I lost about half my body weight,” Moran said.
The first female Liberal Democrat MP from an ethnic minority background has also battled with depression and said she was diagnosed during her second year of university at Imperial College London where she studied physics.
Moran said she received help and took antidepressants but ended up getting a third-class degree.
The MP for Oxford West and Abingdon is now a “happy size 12.”
She hopes to become the next leader of the Liberal Democrats in a contest expected to finish at the end of August.
While she has spoken previously about her Arab roots and the current Palestinian situation, her interview did not mention Israeli’s threat to annex parts of the occupied West Bank this week.
In an interview with Arab News in 2018, she said the international community must be involved in the Palestinian-Israel peace process.
“As long as Palestinians are not equals in that partnership, it is not fair to put the onus of negotiation just on those two countries. The international community has to be involved,” she said.

Topics: Layla Moran Palestine Liberal Democrats UK

Related

Middle-East
British MP Layla Moran: Palestine’s accidental champion
World
Pressure grows in UK for ‘consequences’ to Israeli West Bank annexation

UK-counter terror police probe activist over Qassem Soleimani eulogy

Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

UK-counter terror police probe activist over Qassem Soleimani eulogy

  • Massoud Shadjareh praised the Iranian general at an event outside an Islamic center in London 
  • Shadjareh is an outspoken advocate of the Iranian regime and its leadership
Updated 20 min 15 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: Police in the UK are investigating whether the head  of a campaign group broke terrorism laws when he gave a speech praising Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

Massoud Shadjareh, chairman of the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC), delivered his eulogy at a candlelit vigil held outside a London Islamic center in January to mourn Soleimani’s death. 

The commander of Iran’s Quds force, who was blacklisted for his terrorism links, was killed by a US drone strike at Baghdad airport earlier that day.

Shadjareh, an outspoken supporter of the Iranian regime, told crowds at the event that “we aspire to be like him” in reference to Soleimani.

The Islamic Centre of England (ICE) was reprimanded this month for hosting the commemoration and a second event honoring Soleimani.

The Charity Commission, the charity regulator for England and Wales, denounced ICE’s trustees for failing to prevent one speaker from “praising and calling for support for Major General Soleimani.”

The incident, the Commission said, “exposed the charity to the risk of being associated with the speaker, who may have committed an offence under section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006, for glorification of terrorism.”

London’s Metropolitan police confirmed Sunday they are assessing whether any terrorism offences took place.

The Met said it was aware that the Commission’s warning to the charity references an individual who may have committed an offence.

“The Met Police Counter Terrorism Command is currently assessing whether any criminal offences may have been committed,” the statement said.

Tim Hopkins, Assistant Director of Investigations and Inquiries at the Charity Commission said: “Any charity being associated with terrorism is completely unacceptable and we are concerned by the corrosive effect this might have on public confidence in this and other charities.”

Dr Alan Mendoza, executive director of the Henry Jackson Society, told The Daily Telegraph: “It is extraordinary that a UK charity could ever have thought it appropriate to host a vigil and offer praise for one of the world’s most notorious terrorist organisers.

“It is little wonder that the UK continues to face a serious extremist problem given that community institutions like ICE are promoting hatred rather than cohesion.”

Neither ICE or IHRC could be reached for comment.

Topics: UK Soleimani terrorism

Related

Special
Middle-East
How Qassem Soleimani’s killing diminished Iran’s Middle East hegemony
Media
How Iranian, Qatari media glorified Qassem Soleimani

Latest updates

Sudan says detains 122 fighters headed for Libya
Dr. Ahmed bin Salem Al-Amri, president of Riyadh’s Imam Muhammad bin Saud Islamic University
Houthis cage 20,000 abductees in 790 jails, recruit 7,000 children: Human rights groups
UK-counter terror police probe activist over Qassem Soleimani eulogy
Saudi Commerce Ministry tells consumers to know their rights

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.