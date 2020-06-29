You are here

  Saudi Arabia raises $2.27 billion in Islamic bonds

Saudi Arabia raises $2.27 billion in Islamic bonds

Saudi bank notes. (Shutterstock)
Updated 29 June 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia has raised 8.495 billion riyals ($2.27 billion) in sukuk, or Islamic bonds, in June, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

The first tranche of the sukuk issue is 2.494 billion riyals, and the total tranche size is 5.017 billion riyals, maturing in 2027, a ministry statement said.

The second tranche has a size of 3.670 billion riyals , and a total tranche size of 13.966 billion riyals, maturing in 2030.

The third tranche has a size of 2.331 billion riyals, and a total tranche size of 10.569 billion riyals, maturing in 2035.

 

Ryanair bypasses union, threatens base closures in Irish pilot talks

Updated 29 June 2020
Reuters

  • Europe’s largest low-cost carrier is demanding pay cuts of up to 20 percent
DUBLIN: Ryanair has threatened to close two regional bases and axe up to 120 pilot jobs unless pilots in its home Irish market bypass their union and directly accept a pay cut, a memo said.

Europe’s largest low-cost carrier is demanding pay cuts of up to 20 percent and changes to work practices across Europe.

It has said it plans 3,000 job cuts and a reduction in staff unit costs, but faces union resistance in a number of markets.

In the memo sent on Friday, Ryanair director of operations Neal McMahon told pilots the union council representing Irish pilots had walked away from talks on Wednesday, something the Forsa trade union denied.

McMahon said a union request for an extension of a 30-day consultation on job cuts represented “stalling tactics.”

Instead, the memo sent on the company’s internal messaging system, asked pilots to click a button to accept proposals including a 20 percent pay cut that would be reversed gradually within four years, a spreading of available work via job shares and unpaid leave, and “productivity improvements.”

It said the number of job losses, and whether bases at Cork and Shannon airports remained open would depend on the number of acceptances.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said she had “nothing further to add to that memo.”

Trade union Forsa, in a memo to pilots on Friday, said Ryanair’s latest proposal was unacceptable as it would effectively leave pilots temporarily on zero-hour contracts and provided no guarantee job losses would be avoided.

Forsa said it had requested third-party mediation, but had not received a reply.

Ryanair, which is reopening much of its network on July 1, says it needs to cut staff costs to compete with rivals that have received state bailouts.

Union representatives have pointed to management comments about expansion opportunities likely to be triggered by the retrenchment of rivals in the wake of COVID-19.

