You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Belonging by Martin Sandbu

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Belonging by Martin Sandbu

Short Url

https://arab.news/9uf9f

Updated 29 June 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Belonging by Martin Sandbu

Updated 29 June 2020
Arab News

Fueled by populism and the frustrations of the disenfranchised, the past few years have witnessed the widespread rejection of the economic and political order that Western countries built up after 1945. 

Political debates have turned into violent clashes between those who want to “take their country back” and those viewed as defending an elitist, broken, and unpatriotic social contract. 

There seems to be an increasing polarization of values. The Economics of Belonging argues that we should step back and take a fresh look at the root causes of our current challenges. 

In this original, engaging book, Martin Sandbu argues that economics remains at the heart of our widening inequality and it is only by focusing on the right policies that we can address it. He proposes a detailed, radical plan for creating a just economy where everyone can belong.

Sandbu demonstrates that the rising numbers of the left behind are not due to globalization gone too far. 

Rather, technological change and flawed but avoidable domestic policies have eroded the foundations of an economy in which everyone can participate—and would have done so even with a much less globalized economy. Sandbu contends that we have to double down on economic openness while pursuing dramatic reforms involving productivity, regional development, support for small- and medium-sized businesses, and increased worker representation. He discusses how a more active macroeconomic policy, education for all, universal basic income, and better taxation of capital could work together for society’s benefit.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Birds of the West Indies
books
What We Are Reading Today: All the Way to the Tigers

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of the West Indies

Updated 28 June 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Birds of the West Indies

Updated 28 June 2020
Arab News

Edited by Herbert Raffaele, Wiley, Garrido, Keith, and Janis Raffaele

Birds of the West Indies is the first field guide that covers and depicts all birds known to occur in the region, including infrequently occurring and introduced forms. 

Now fully updated and expanded, this stunningly illustrated book features detailed accounts of more than 600 species, describing identification field marks, range, status, voice, and habitat. 

There are more than 100 beautiful color plates that depict plumages of all species — including those believed to have recently become extinct — as well as distribution maps, a color code for endemic birds, and an incisive introduction that discusses avifaunal changes in the West Indies in the past fifteen years and the importance of conservation.

It covers more than 60 new species, including vagrants, introductions, and taxonomic splits and updates the status of every species.

It features illustrations for all new species and improved artwork for warblers and flycatchers.

It includes many new and enhanced maps and provides bird weights for each species.

It is compact and easy to use in the field. It color codes endemic species confined to one or just a few islands.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: All the Way to the Tigers
books
What We Are Reading Today: W. Arthur Lewis and the Birth of Development Economics

Latest updates

The men who bake up a ‘blessing’ in Tehran
What We Are Reading Today: The Economics of Belonging by Martin Sandbu
Tough choices for Hamas over Israeli annexation plans
Saudi Arabia raises $2.27 billion in Islamic bonds
Modi warns of retaliation amid military buildup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.