You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement

Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman held a telephone call on Monday with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pxm8e

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement

  • The Saudi crown prince also held a phone call with the president of South Africa
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman held a telephone call on Monday with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari.

During the call, they reviewed the progress of the OPEC+ agreement and various aspects of cooperation to enhance the stability of oil markets.

They also discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for their development.

The Saudi crown prince also held a phone call with the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramabusa, where he also discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities for developing them.

They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC+ Nigeria Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Special
Business & Economy
Nigeria to meet new OPEC+ oil cuts, make up shortfall
World
South Africa may approach the IMF for ‘health funding’: Finance minister

Saudi Arabia records 48 coronavirus deaths, 3,943 new cases

Updated 29 June 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 48 coronavirus deaths, 3,943 new cases

  • 2,363 cases have recovered from the COVID-19
Updated 29 June 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia reported 48 new coronavirus related deaths on Monday and registered 3,943 new cases.

The health ministry said that 2,363 cases have recovered from the COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases that have recovered in the Kingdom so far since the pandemic started to 127,118.

Al-Hafouf registered the highest number of cases with 433, followed by the capital Riyadh with 363, and then Dammam with 357.

Health ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Ali said that most of the cases in Saudi Arabia were caused by people failing to follow precautionary measures and then spreading the infection to others.

He urged the public to adhere to the preventive measures, including social distancing and wearing masks at all times to prevent the spread of the virus.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Sport
Return of football during Saudi summer will be a step into the unknown
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s virus rate ‘fluctuating,’ health experts warn

Latest updates

UN renews Mali peacekeeping force without cuts
Top Lebanese finance official resigns in protest
Crowd heckles Italy’s far-right leader Salvini
Saudi Arabia, Nigeria review OPEC+ agreement
Bahrain to pay 50% of wages for private firms hit by coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.