You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

Thailand will reopen schools and bars and allow some foreigners into the country from Wednesday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bkye3

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days

  • The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand among its 3,171 infections
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thailand on Tuesday confirmed two new coronavirus cases imported from abroad, marking 36 days without local transmission.
The new cases were Thai nationals returning from Qatar who were in state quarantine, said Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the government’s COVID-19 Administration Center.
The coronavirus has killed 58 people in Thailand among its 3,171 infections. Of those, 3,056 patients have recovered. Thailand will reopen schools and bars and allow some foreigners into the country from Wednesday.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Thailand reports 3 new imported coronavirus cases; 28 days without local transmission
Business & Economy
Thailand plans $722m subsidy to spur domestic travel after virus crisis

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

Updated 30 June 2020
Reuters

Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk

  • A team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018 and found a “G4” strain of H1N1
  • They said it has “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,”
Updated 30 June 2020
Reuters

SHANGHAI: A new flu virus found in Chinese pigs has become more infectious to humans and needs to be watched closely in case it becomes a potential “pandemic virus,” a study said, although experts said there is no imminent threat.
A team of Chinese researchers looked at influenza viruses found in pigs from 2011 to 2018 and found a “G4” strain of H1N1 that has “all the essential hallmarks of a candidate pandemic virus,” according to the paper, published by the US journal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
Pig farm workers also showed elevated levels of the virus in their blood, the authors said, adding that “close monitoring in human populations, especially the workers in the swine industry, should be urgently implemented.”
The study highlights the risks of viruses crossing the species barrier into humans, especially in densely populated regions in China, where millions live in close proximity to farms, breeding facilities, slaughterhouses and wet markets.
The coronavirus that caused the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic is believed to have originated in horseshoe bats in southwest China, and could have spread to humans via a seafood market in Wuhan, where the virus was first identified.
The PNAS study said pigs are considered important “mixing vessels” for the generation of pandemic influenza viruses and called for “systematic surveillance” of the problem.
China took action against an outbreak of avian H1N1 in 2009, restricting incoming flights from affected countries and putting tens of thousands of people into quarantine.
The new virus identified in the study is a recombination of the 2009 H1N1 variant and a once prevalent strain found in pigs.
But while it is capable of infecting humans, there is no imminent risk of a new pandemic, said Carl Bergstrom, a biologist at the University of Washington.
“There’s no evidence that G4 is circulating in humans, despite five years of extensive exposure,” he said on Twitter after the paper’s publication. “That’s the key context to keep in mind.”

Topics: China virus Swine Flu H1N1

Related

Business & Economy
China’s big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft
World
China forcibly sterilizes Uighurs to control population: report

Latest updates

Thailand reports 2 imported coronavirus infections; no local cases in 36 days
Singer Jennifer Hudson wears Reem Acra for powerful B.E.T Awards performance
Chinese researchers warn of new virus in pigs with human pandemic risk
Jordan injects $705.2m into its private sector
UAE to gradually reopen mosques, churches on July 1

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.