Egypt strikes gold in Eastern Desert

Jordan injects $705.2m into its private sector

DUBAI: The Jordanian government has injected up to $705 million into the country’s private sector, which has suffered the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of Finance Mohammad Ississ said the money will be used to increase liquidity among companies, state news agency Petra has reported.

Ississ, who was speaking at a press conference, also talked about cracking down on tax evaders in the country and how it would help the government protect capital.

He said the country needs to ramp up tax collection to reduce burden on the citizens, especially amid the coronavirus crisis.