You are here

  • Home
  • Sahel allies have ‘shifted the dynamic’ in fight with extremists: Macron

Sahel allies have ‘shifted the dynamic’ in fight with extremists: Macron

1 / 4
Chad’s President Idriss Deby, Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki and French President Emmanuel Macron at the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. (Reuters)
2 / 4
French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani speaks during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. (Reuters)
3 / 4
Burkina Faso’s President Roch Marc Kabore, Niger’s President Mahamadou Issoufou, French President Emmanuel Macron, Mauritania’s President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Chad’s President Idriss Deby and Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita at the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. (Reuters)
4 / 4
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives at the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania, June 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9uywg

Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP

Sahel allies have ‘shifted the dynamic’ in fight with extremists: Macron

  • Macron: We are convinced that victory is possible in the Sahel, and that it is decisive for stability in Africa and Europe
  • Macron: We now have to consolidate this dynamic and strengthen it... The ground that we have recovered will not be given back
Updated 1 min 8 sec ago
AFP

NOUAKCHOTT, Mauritania: Sahel countries and their ally France have “shifted the dynamic” in the fight against an eight-year-old extremist insurgency in the region, French President Emmanuel Macron said after a summit to review a six-month-old strategy.
Speaking at an end-of-meeting press conference, Macron said the change in tactics had yielded “spectacular results.”
“We are convinced that victory is possible in the Sahel, and that it is decisive for stability in Africa and Europe,” he said.
“We are in the process of finding the right path thanks to the efforts that have been made over this last six months.”
The one-day summit in Nouakchott, the Mauritanian capital, gathered the presidents of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, as well as France.
It was called to take stock of a more aggressive strategy in the Sahel, decided in January after a string of setbacks crowned by the loss of 13 French soldiers in a helicopter crash.
Under the change, France deployed an extra 500 troops to its Barkhane anti-extremist force in the Sahel, bringing its complement to 5,100.
Since then, the extremists have continued to carry out attacks almost daily, but they also lost a key leader to a French raid and are fighting internally, according to security sources.
Coalition forces have focussed on extremists in the “three-border region,” a hotspot of extremism where the frontiers of Burkina, Niger and Mali converge.
“Areas have been taken back from the terrorist groups (and) the armies have redeployed,” said Macron, adding that the tactics “have shifted the dynamic.”
“We now have to consolidate this dynamic and strengthen it... The ground that we have recovered will not be given back,” he warned.

Topics: Sahel France Emmanuel Macron

Related

World
3,000-strong African force planned against Sahel extremism
World
French airstrikes and commandos kill 30 extremists in Sahel

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

Updated 30 June 2020
AP

EU reopens its borders to 14 nations but not to US tourists

  • Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out
Updated 30 June 2020
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union announced Tuesday that it will reopen its borders to travelers from 14 countries, but most Americans have been refused entry for at least another two weeks due to soaring coronavirus infections in the U.S.
Travelers from other big countries like Russia, Brazil and India will also miss out.
Citizens from the following countries will be allowed into the EU's 27 members and four other nations in Europe's visa-free Schengen travel zone: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.
The EU said China is “subject to confirmation of reciprocity,” meaning it must lift all restrictions on European citizens entering China before it will allow Chinese citizens back in.
Countries considered for the safe list are also expected to lift any bans they might have in place on European travelers.
As Europe’s economies reel from the impact of the coronavirus, southern EU countries like Greece, Italy and Spain are desperate to entice back sun-loving visitors and breathe life into their damaged tourism industries.
More than 15 million Americans are estimated to travel to Europe each year, while some 10 million Europeans head across the Atlantic.
Still, many people both inside and outside Europe remain wary of travel in the coronavirus era, given the unpredictability of the pandemic and the possibility of second waves of infection that could affect flights and hotel bookings. Tens of thousands of travelers had a frantic, chaotic scramble in March to get home as the pandemic swept across the world and borders slammed shut.
EU envoys to Brussels have launched a written procedure which would see the list endorsed Tuesday as long as no objections are raised by member countries. The list is expected to contain up to 15 countries that have virus infection rates comparable to those in the EU.
The countries would also have to lift any bans they might have on European travelers. The list of permitted nations is to be updated every 14 days, with new countries being added or even dropping off depending on if they are keeping the disease under control.
The daily number of new confirmed cases in the United States has surged over the past week. The US has the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 2.6 million people confirmed infected and over 126,000 dead, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that experts say understates the pandemic’s true toll due to limited testing and other reasons.
In contrast, aside from a notable recent outbreak tied to a slaughterhouse in western Germany, the virus’s spread has generally stabilized across much of continental Europe.
In March, President Donald Trump suspended all people from Europe’s ID check-free travel zone from entering the U.S., making it unlikely now that U.S. citizens would qualify to enter the EU.
The EU imposed restrictions on non-essential travel to its 27 nations, plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland, which are part of the Schengen open-borders area, in March to halt the spread of the virus. Non-EU citizens who are already living in Europe are not included in the ban.
The EU list does not apply to travel to Britain, which left the EU in January. Britain now requires all incoming travelers — bar a few exceptions like truck drivers — to go into a self-imposed 14-day quarantine, although the measure is under review and is likely to ease in the coming weeks. The requirement also applies to UK citizens.

Topics: European Union Coronavirus

Related

World
EU to prepare list of COVID-safe nations by Tuesday, Spain says
World
EU delays decision on border reopening

Latest updates

Sahel allies have ‘shifted the dynamic’ in fight with extremists: Macron
EU safety agency suspends Pakistani airlines’ European authorization
Iran sentences journalist to death, clamps down on jailed female activists
Explosion at Tehran clinic kills 13 people
Saudi Arabia stands with Egypt, Sudan on Nile water rights  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.