You are here

  • Home
  • Relieved Saudis welcome the ‘new normal’

Relieved Saudis welcome the ‘new normal’

According to sociologists, coping with change ‘is an essential characteristic in humans.’ Many believe that the lockdown has helped people understand what is important to them because many options and places to visit were limited. (SPA/Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gqjva

Updated 30 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Relieved Saudis welcome the ‘new normal’

  • Challenges remain as cities return to life after lockdown, experts warn
Updated 30 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Residents across the Kingdom are making the most of their newfound freedom 10 days after the lifting of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

As cities come alive again with traffic returning and shops opening, it is business as usual for almost everyone.

Social life and commercial activity in towns and cities fell to a minimum during the two-month lockdown, but with the the end of the curfew people are seizing the chance to meet up with friends and family members they have not seen in a long time — and possibly return to their normal activities, responsibly.

However, readjusting to normality could prove challenging as Saudi health officials continue to issue warnings and insist the Kingdom “is not out of the dark just yet.”

While the Kingdom continues to ramp up COVID-19 testing and contact tracing to prevent further outbreaks, residents are quickly adapting to social changes.

According to sociologist Musaab Al-Abdullah, coping with change “is an essential characteristic in humans.”

“Ever since we were created, it is the basis of progress and keeping pace with time,” he told Arab News.

“People can get used to and adapt to anything, and they are prepared to adapt to the changes that surround them, but the speed of acceptance varies from person to person due to the nature of the individual and their ideas. Often, change comes gradually, so it is more easily accepted by individuals,” he said.

Al-Abdullah said that in recent weeks it has become clear that people must accept a “new normal.”

Many probably view the “new normal” as an exciting challenge, he added.

“Life as we know it has changed. People are afraid and are isolating themselves. They now see that life before the lockdown was blissful and not as boring as we thought. People are now waiting impatiently for the virus to be eradicated so that they can return to their normal life with a new and appreciative outlook.”

The lockdown helped people understand what is important to them because many options and places to visit were limited.

“The concept of consumption changed and we were able to live without wearing ourselves out collecting so-called luxuries. It showed that family and safety always come first,” he said.

Al-Abdullah said humans are social creatures, and being isolated from others is not normal for them.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Social life and commercial activity in towns and cities fell to a minimum during the two-month lockdown.

• With the end of the curfew people are seizing the chance to meet up with friends and family members they have not seen in a long time — and possibly return to their normal activities.

• Readjusting to normality could prove challenging as Saudi health officials continue to issue warnings and insist the Kingdom ‘is not out of the dark just yet.’

“When a person is isolated from society, depression will begin to dominate and affect their life, and life in their eyes loses its value. When you see a friend in light of this crisis, it will be a great pleasure just to see them in good health, but you will feel anxious because of the restrictions imposed on everyone.”

Lujain Al-Jehani, 27, took the opportunity to meet friends, but made sure she followed the rules.

“It was a small gathering, about four people, and we were all wearing masks and kept our distance from each other; we didn’t shake hands or hug each other. We also used plastic or paper cups and dishes,” she told Arab News. 

“I think it is acceptable to meet with family and friends while taking precautions and treating yourself and others around you like you are infected to avoid catching the virus,” said Al-Jehani. “It might sound like an exaggeration, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The “new normal” could also pose a challenge from a mental health perspective.

Lujain Sharawani, 27, prefers to stay at home most of the time and go out only when necessary.

“As a family, we are doing our best by staying home and not meeting with other people outdoors,” she told Arab News.

“I took the opportunity to meet with a few of my closest friends by inviting them over to my house, and we stayed in a big room to keep a safe distance between us while taking the necessary precautions such as wearing a mask and not making any physical contact,” she said.

Saudi infectious diseases specialist Abdulaziz Al-Kinani said that the Health Ministry has placed its trust in people to follow precautions.

“The ministry allowed us to return to our normal life but with new adopted behaviors, such as social distancing,” he told Arab News.

“These behaviors will help to avoid the spread of diseases, whether they are highly infectious or not, with the simplest example being the flu. To adopt this behavior — keeping distance — is healthy. We can go out and enjoy ourselves, but we must keep the precautionary measures in mind.”

However, Al-Kinani warned against being obsessively cautious, adding: “Calmly wash your hands and use disinfectants if you have touched surfaces in public places, and avoid crowds.”

Though many many still feel anxious 10 days after the lifting of the lockdown, experts say that this is an ideal time to reassess priorities and adopt a positive mindset about the future.

Topics: Saudis Saudi lockdown COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 48 coronavirus deaths, 3,943 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Health Ministry issues guide to tourists in Saudi Arabia

Saudi ministry launches National Cultural Awards

Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

Saudi ministry launches National Cultural Awards

  • The awards will be given annually to individuals or institutions who have made significant contributions to the preservation or enhancement of the Saudi cultural scene
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Hala Tashkandi

RIYADH: New Saudi cultural awards will celebrate artistic achievements in the Kingdom, the Saudi Ministry of Culture said on Tuesday.

The National Cultural Awards are part of the ministry’s Quality of Life program and will feature 14 categories.

The awards will be given annually to individuals or institutions who have made significant contributions to the preservation or enhancement of the Saudi cultural scene.

In a statement on the award’s website, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan said the awards will encourage individuals and organizations to continue efforts to further the Kingdom’s cultural agenda.

“The National Cultural Awards celebrate the cultural achievements and artistic talent of individuals and groups across several cultural sectors, in addition to encouraging cultural activity within the 16 cultural sectors of the Ministry of Culture. The initiative supports the realization of Vision 2030 through the Quality of Life program by advocating culture as a lifestyle and supporting the status of the Kingdom as a hub of cultural activity,” he said.

The awards are divided into four tracks: The Pioneer Award, the Youth Culture Award, and the Cultural Institutions Award. The fourth track includes 11 awards: The Film and Visual Show award, the Fashion Award, the Music Award, the National Heritage Award, the Literature Award, the Theater and Performing Award, the Visual Arts Award, the Architecture and Design Award, the Culinary Award, the Publishing Award and the Translation Award.

Nominations are open to Saudis over the age of 21 and local Saudi cultural institutions, for work that has had a significant contribution over the past two to five years, depending on the award category. Interested applicants can apply at culturalawards.moc.gov.sa until Sept. 30.

The announcement has sparked interest among a number of Saudi artists, many of whom feel that their efforts are finally being recognized.

Saudi designer and musician Labeed Assidmi said the announcement could not have come at a better time, as many creatives are struggling to sustain themselves with work, but also remain motivated.

“It’s a burst of life to give hope in these dark times. A lot of creatives are experiencing major depression with what’s happening. This shows them that the ministry — and by way of them, the government — still cares about them and supports them,” he said.

Nouf Al-Hammadi, an aspiring Saudi fashion designer, told Arab News she felt validated by the inclusion of a fashion category, especially after all the time she spent defending her chosen career path from naysayers and doubters.

“I studied finance at university and spent six months in the field before I finally stopped listening to people who told me I couldn’t succeed and decided to become a fashion designer. I’m working on my first collection now and I can’t wait to share it with the world, knowing that my country supports my efforts,” she said.

She added: “Every time I see the ministry mentioning fashion or including it as an art category, I feel like all the sacrifices I made were worth it because it’s not just a hobby anymore, it’s a recognized form of art and career path.”

The winners will be announced in 2021.

Topics: Saudi cultural ministry Saudi cultural awards Saudi culture

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Culture Ministry honors artists at sculpture symposium
Saudi Arabia
Saudi culture ministry launches Riyadh book fair’s logo

Latest updates

Relieved Saudis welcome the ‘new normal’
Saudi ministry launches National Cultural Awards
Diriyah Gate Development Authority starts work on major heritage project
University falls victim to Erdogan’s battle with ex-prime minister
Tunisia coalition faces pressure over PM conflict of interest allegations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.