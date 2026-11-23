RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity, known as Mawhiba, recently signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi company ICPRC for Intercultural Communication to develop gifted students’ cross-cultural communication skills.

Cooperation will include developing and implementing high-quality programs and initiatives to enhance students’ global communication skills and ability to represent Saudi Arabia at international events, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Mawhiba is a leading national institution dedicated to identifying, nurturing and empowering gifted people. It follows a national strategy to develop talent in priority scientific fields, build a knowledge-based society, foster innovation and support national development.

Earlier this month, Mawhiba and CEER National Automotive Co. signed an MoU to develop gifted students’ skills and provide training and career exploration opportunities in fields related to the company’s business.

Cooperation will include designing and implementing joint programs to nurture gifted students, developing their abilities and enabling them to take part in and benefit from CEER’s programs and activities.

CEER will also provide cooperative and summer training opportunities for Mawhiba alumni studying engineering, technical and administrative disciplines relevant to the company’s business.

The two parties will also develop and deliver an enrichment unit on smart vehicles and related technologies to strengthen students’ knowledge and practical skills.