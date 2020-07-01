You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s BPGIC says limited impact from coronavirus on oil storage facilities

UAE’s BPGIC says limited impact from coronavirus on oil storage facilities

The port of Fujairah, above, is one of the world’s biggest ship refueling hubs because of its location just outside the Strait of Hormuz. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy9a4

Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

UAE’s BPGIC says limited impact from coronavirus on oil storage facilities

  • ‘The disruption to oil markets caused by COVID-19 showed the high strategic value of having well-located storage assets’
Updated 3 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates’ Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Co. (BPGIC) said on Wednesday that it was moving ahead with its oil storage expansion plans as there has been a limited impact from the coronavirus pandemic on the company’s operations.
BPGIC also reported on Wednesday that its 2019 revenue rose 23 percent from a year earlier to $44 million and gross profit climbed 29 percent from the prior year to $34 million.
“The disruption to oil markets caused by COVID-19 showed the high strategic value of having well-located storage assets,” said Nicolaas Paardenkooper, Brooge’s chief executive officer, in a statement.
“(Our) facilities remain fully operational at this time, having experienced limited impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Brooge said the second phase of its storage capacity expansion plans in Fujairah, which will add eight storage tanks with capacity of 3.8 million barrels, is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. The company’s Fujairah refinery is expected to become operational in the third quarter of next year, it added.
Fujairah is one of the seven emirates in the UAE. It is one of the world’s biggest ship refueling hubs because of its location just outside the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping lane for oil exports from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Iran.
Under phase 3 of its Fujairah storage plans, BPGIC will expand its capacity by another 22 million barrels, increasing total storage capacity to about 4.5 million cubic meters, or about 28 million barrels, which will come online in late 2022, it said in the statement.
US-listed BPGIC, established in 2013, is one of the largest holders of storage assets in Fujairah.

Related

Business & Economy
Fujairah joins other ports, tightens exhaust rules ahead of 2020 regulations
Corporate News
Fujairah project progressing ‘ahead of schedule’

Wirecard administrator eyes piece-by-piece sell-off

Updated 19 min 40 sec ago
AFP

Wirecard administrator eyes piece-by-piece sell-off

  • ‘Many investors from all over the world have already signaled interest in buying the core business or independent business areas that are successful on the market’
Updated 19 min 40 sec ago
AFP

FRANFURT: The unprecedented scandal at German payments processor Wirecard could lead to the group being sold off piecemeal, after its insolvency administrator said investors are eyeing profitable business units.
A provisional committee of Wirecard creditors signed off on an international search for buyers Tuesday and confirmed lawyer Michael Jaffe as administrator.
“Many investors from all over the world have already signaled interest in buying the core business or independent business areas that are successful on the market,” Jaffe said in a statement published late Tuesday.
US-based Wirecard North America had earlier said it was hunting for an external buyer.
Still listed on the blue-chip DAX index, Wirecard shares tumbled around 99 percent last week to trade at around one euro ($1.12) by Friday, but have rebounded early this week to almost €6 ($7.2) as speculators bet on its break-up.
The group filed for insolvency Thursday but said it would continue trading.
Former chief executive and founder Markus Braun was bailed for $6 million last week after reporting to prosecutors over charges of falsifying accounts.
Meanwhile former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek failed to turn himself in to Munich investigators despite an earlier promise to do so, with his whereabouts unclear after he traveled to the Philippines.
Marsalek was responsible for the Asia business that became the focus of accounting irregularities — including a missing $2.28 billion supposedly banked in the Philippines — that ultimately brought Wirecard down.

Topics: Wirecard Germany

Related

Business & Economy
Wirecard ex-boss under arrest as firm implodes
Business & Economy
Wirecard plunges into Enron-like scandal

Latest updates

UAE’s BPGIC says limited impact from coronavirus on oil storage facilities
Reel Cinemas to launch a drive-in cinema in Abu Dhabi
Kanye West praised for new single on racism, slammed for ‘billionaire’ tweet
Wirecard administrator eyes piece-by-piece sell-off
Gigi Hadid unveils new Chanel advert

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.