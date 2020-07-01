You are here

  • Home
  • Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

General view of Harrods department store in London, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4aab2

Updated 01 July 2020
Reuters

Luxury British department store Harrods to cut nearly 700 jobs

  • Harrods is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority
  • The job losses at Harrods add to a grim toll for the sector
Updated 01 July 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Luxury British department store Harrods said on Wednesday it plans to cut up to 672 jobs because of the coronavirus crisis, which kept its flagship branch in central London closed for nearly three months.
Harrods, which is owned by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), told staff it needed to shed up to 14% of its total workforce of 4,800.
Employees affected will primarily be in parts of the business that have been worst hit by the lockdown.
Chief Executive Michael Ward warned it would take a drastic improvement in external conditions for Harrods’ business to recover and return to growth.
“The necessary social distancing requirements to protect employees and customers is having a huge impact on our ability to trade, while the devastation in international travel has meant we have lost key customers coming to our store,” he said.
The job losses at Harrods add to a grim toll for the sector.
The owner of Upper Crust and Caffe Ritazza said earlier on Wednesday it may cut up to 5,000 jobs, while Philip Green’s Topshop-to-Dorothy Perkins Arcadia group said it was shedding 500 posts.

Topics: Harrods United Kingdom

Related

World
London’s Harrods to reopen after first closure in 170 years
World
Harrods shuts its doors over coronavirus

Study finds COVID-19 immunity higher than thought

Updated 49 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Study finds COVID-19 immunity higher than thought

Updated 49 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A new study has suggested that the number of people immune to COVID-19 may be higher than anticipated, and that antibody testing may no longer be the best tool for tracing it.

The study, conducted by the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, in partnership with Karolinska University Hospital, studied 200 healthy people with no symptoms, measuring antibody levels alongside T-cell responses — white blood cells that are a key component of the body’s response to tackling COVID-19.

The results found that around 30 percent of subjects had “T-cell immunity,” which was double that of the number displaying high levels of antibodies, suggesting that immunity levels in the general public without symptoms of COVID-19 may be twice as high as previously thought.

Soo Aleman, a consultant at Karolinska University Hospital, said T-cells had been found both in people who had caught COVID-19 and in asymptomatic family members, suggesting that immunity is not limited to those who have caught the virus.

The findings come on the back of research done by teams from the University of Padua in Italy and Imperial College, London, in the town of Vo in northern Italy, which found that up to 40 percent of cases detected displayed no symptoms.

Antibody testing in the UK, meanwhile, had shown beforehand that only around 7 percent of people in England had developed antibodies, rising to 17 percent in London.

The discovery, though it has not yet been peer reviewed, could therefore indicate that major hotspots for the disease may be further along in the process toward achieving “herd immunity,” meaning immunity through the gradual exposure of a population to a pathogen.

That would herald a great stride forward in the fight against the virus, if a greater portion of the public is better able to withstand the effects of COVID-19 by natural means.

“We see approximately twice as many individuals that have T-cell responses or T-cell immunity in comparison to antibodies,” said Marcus Buggert, an assistant professor at the Karolinska Institutet.

“What this means is that we are probably underestimating the number of people that have some type of immunity,” he added.

“If it means that these individuals are totally protected, or if they’re going to get a milder or asymptomatic disease in the future, it’s hard to say.”

Antibody tests, to now the main method of detecting immunity, have proven not only to have a low ability to test immunity, but have been the source of great unreliability throughout the course of the pandemic, with several countries admitting that thousands of tests ordered in the aftermath of respective outbreaks, such as in Spain and the UK, were not fit for purpose.

The T-cell testing by the Karolinska Institutet, however, could take up to six days to yield results, whilst antibody tests can be returned in under an hour.

Prof. Hans-Gustaf Ljunggren of the Karolinska Institutet said: “Our results indicate that public immunity to COVID-19 is probably significantly higher than antibody tests have suggested. If this is the case, it is of course very good news from a public health perspective.”

Sweden remains the only major country in Europe that did not undergo a sweeping official lockdown in an effort to halt the spread of COVID-19.

Just 7.3 percent of people in the capital Stockholm were found to have COVID-19 antibodies in their systems in April, with more recent studies suggesting that it had risen in the months since to 17 percent.

The government’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell had previously suggested that the number should have been as high as a 25 percent rate of immunity.

The research by the Karolinska Institutet suggests that this prediction could be accurate if based instead on T-cell immunity.
 

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
‘Major breakthrough’ as UK scientists find $6 steroid cuts coronavirus deaths
World
UK COVID-19 vaccine to begin human trials this week

Latest updates

Palestinians rally as global opposition to Israeli annexation grows
Football star Salah donates ambulance center to hometown
Yemen provinces relax virus curbs as death rate falls
Prince Khalid bin Salman: Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia illustrate regime’s ‘dark vision’ for region
Study finds COVID-19 immunity higher than thought

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.