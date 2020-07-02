LX2 Studio’s everyday elegance

DUBAI: It took a friendship based on a mutual interest in art, architecture and history to launch the Dubai-based fine jewelry line LX2 Studio. Entrepreneurs Lina Kobeissi and Letitia Gasser founded LX2 in 2017 and their designs pay homage to ancient and modern urban landscapes in a minimalistic yet eye-catching way. More than that, Kobeissi and Gasser hope to shift the mindset on fine jewelry in the region.

“It was important for us to democratize 18-karat gold and precious stones in the Middle East,” explained the Egyptian-Swiss Gasser, who is also a public relations executive at Christian Louboutin. “In the 1990s and early 2000s, if you wanted to get something in real gold or diamond, you had to go with your mother or aunt to your local jeweler. It’s a whole process and it can be very intimidating. You (couldn’t) just go and buy a small piece every month — it’s a big deal. We wanted to make jewelry more accessible. So, instead of getting one big piece every five years, I get small pieces that I can wear every day — and that mean something to me and have a story — every couple of months. We wanted our pieces to be timeless yet to have this small edge that you can actually wear every day.”

LX2 Studio has so far released two eclectic collections, designed in an Egyptian atelier, reflecting the designers’ appreciation of architecture and the stories it hides. A distinct aspect of all of their designs is revealing a deconstruction of a certain motif — not showing something as is, but elements of it. There’s more to each design than meets the eye.

The studio’s debut offering was influenced by the German capital of Berlin – known for its brutal industrial concrete architecture and wild underground party scene. The collection’s rings, necklaces, chokers, and earrings featured both straight and curvy lines, neon poles, braille letters and a variety of stones as embellishment. “The shapes of the Berlin collection were inspired by the shadows and lights still found in the abandoned factories and machines that have been left behind and were once the heart of it all,” according to the brand’s website.

In 2018, the designers found new inspiration on a visit to the ancient Egyptian city of Luxor — home to several majestic sites, notably the Luxor Temple, Valley of the Kings and Valley of the Queens, where Tutankhamun, Ramses II and Egypt’s longest-ruling female pharaoh Hatshepsut are buried.

“It was my first time visiting Luxor and I didn’t know what to expect,” said Lebanese-German interior architect Kobeissi. “But I have to say it was one of the few places I’ve been to in my life that had me floored. Going so deep into these old temples — that have a vibrancy of colors and detailed craftsmanship — was absolutely mind-blowing.”

Luxor’s ancient sites are rife with pictographic hieroglyphs, which were reportedly the first human writing system. “We actually went to Luxor saying that we weren’t going to do hieroglyphs in our designs because that’s what is expected,” continued Kobeissi. “But then, after we visited all of these different temples with a guide and we got really deep into Luxor’s history, we realized that’s where the essence really lies — it’s not a cliché at all. Its history really touched us.”

After carefully deciding on the details — from the shapes of the pieces to their designated stones and symbolic colors — the pair introduced four ‘stories’ (as they like to view them) into their Luxor Collection, including the ‘Eye of Horus’ and ‘Djed.’ The statement ‘Shenu’ earrings, with an oval shape reminiscent of the cartouche hieroglyph (used to encircle the names of royals) is a particular standout.

From the same collection, the delicate ‘N’ pieces — studded with princess-cut emeralds and sapphires — show jagged water lines representing the Nile.

“The Nile, specifically, was an essential part of the region,” Kobeissi explained. “It represented nourishment, prosperity, and life.”

The pair have also found time to ensure their brand is socially engaged. They have donated some of their profits to the Helm Egypt Foundation, which helps people with special needs, and some proceeds from the Luxor Collection will be granted to an e-learning creative school in Luxor.

“We always try to relate our cause to our collection as a way of giving back,” said Gasser. “That’s a core of our business.”