Death toll from Myanmar jade mine landslide rises to 113

Rescuers attempt to locate survivors after a landslide at a jade mine in Hpakant, Kachin state in northern Myanmar on July 2, 2020. (Myanmar Fire Services Department/AFP)
Updated 14 min 47 sec ago
AFP

  • Search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains
YANGON: The death toll from a mud slide at a jade mine in northern Myanmar surged to over 100 Thursday, authorities said, in one of the worst accidents ever to hit the perilous industry.
“A total of 113 bodies been found so far,” Myanmar Fire Service said in a Facebook post.
A local police officer said search and rescue efforts had been suspended due to heavy rains.

Updated 38 min 28 sec ago
AP

  • India’s virus tally stood at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days
  • Many industries and businesses have reopened across the country, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets
NEW DELHI: The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India has topped 600,000, with health authorities reporting 19,148 new cases in the past 24 hours.
As of Thursday, India’s virus tally stood at 604,641 infections, with 100,000 of those infections reported in the past four days.
India’s Health Ministry said the death toll from the virus was now 17,834 people.
The worst hit three states, including those home to the cities of Mumbai and New Delhi, account for more than 60 percent of the country’s cases.
Despite the surge in infections, the western beach of state of Goa, a popular backpacking destination, opened for tourism on Thursday with the state government allowing 250 hotels to reopen after more than three months. Tourists will either have to carry COVID-19 negative certificates or get tested on arrival.
The state has so far reported 1,387 positive cases with four deaths.
Many industries and businesses have reopened across the country, and Indians have cautiously returned to the streets. Schools remain closed.

