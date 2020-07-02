Philippines probes deadly police shooting of soldiers

Groom dies, 111 guests test positive for COVID-19 after wedding in India

LONDON: A groom in India who was suffering from suspected COVID-19 symptoms before he got married died two days after his wedding ceremony, while 111 of his guests tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The man, 26, had been admitted and discharged from hospital before his wedding on June 15 and was keen to cancel the wedding, but was advised against it by relatives due to the “huge financial losses” it would incur, local media reported.

It is not clear if he died directly from the virus because his body was cremated before any tests were carried out, officials in the state of Bihar said.

The chief medical officer in Bihar, Raj Kishor Chaudhary, confirmed all 111 people who tested positive had been “identified and isolated,” adding that the majority of them were asymptomatic.

The bride and her family tested negative for the disease.

He added that anyone who attended the groom’s funeral would also need to self-isolate.According to media reports, around 300 people attended the wedding ceremony, while 200 attended the funeral.

An investigation has started into social distancing violations that may have taken place at both events. India’s coronavirus restrictions only allow for 50 people to attend weddings and 20 people to attend funerals.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India number 607,000 and more than 17,000 people have died as a result of the virus.