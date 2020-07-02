You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Tokyo sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months

Tokyo had initially sought to hold new daily cases at fewer than 20 after the government lifted the state of emergency on May 25. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ppjxa

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

Tokyo sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months

  • About 70 percent of cases on Thursday were among people in their 20s and 30s
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Tokyo confirmed 107 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, its highest daily tally in two months, but Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said there was no need to reintroduce a state of emergency.
The Japanese capital, with 14 million people, had initially sought to hold new daily cases at fewer than 20 after the government lifted the state of emergency on May 25, only to see its tally consistently exceed 50 over the past week.
Tokyo’s daily count last rose above 100 on May 2. On Wednesday, it confirmed 67 new cases.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said about 70 percent of cases on Thursday were among people in their 20s and 30s.
“It’s really unpleasant that it is increasing somewhat. I’d like to ask all Tokyo residents and everyone at businesses for their cooperation to prevent that,” she said.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters he didn’t think there was a need for a fresh state of emergency.
“We’ll continue to pay attention to the infection situation in the area with a sense of urgency, and work to both prevent spreading of infection and support economic activity,” he said.
Officials have also said the medical system can handle existing infections and that increased testing partly explains the rise in confirmed cases.
Despite more cases in Tokyo, Japan, with about 19,000 cases and 976 deaths, has reported a lower overall rate of infection than many countries.
More than 10.7 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally and over 515,000 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
This week, Tokyo said it would move away from numerical targets in favor of more reliance on expert advice to rein in the virus and avert more economic damage.

Topics: Coronavirus Tokyo Japan

Related

Sport
Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says
World
Tokyo to further relax coronavirus curbs on Monday, governor says

Philippines probes deadly police shooting of soldiers

Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
AFP

Philippines probes deadly police shooting of soldiers

  • Plainclothes soldiers were in pursuit of ‘bomb makers and suicide bombers’ from the Abu Sayyaf militant group
Updated 59 min 9 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: Philippine authorities are investigating the deaths of four soldiers shot by police in the country’s restive south, with the defense minister vowing Thursday to “get to the bottom” of the incident.
The plainclothes soldiers were in pursuit of “bomb makers and suicide bombers” from the Abu Sayyaf militant group when they were attacked by police in the Muslim-majority province of Sulu on Monday, the army has said.
Army chief Gilbert Gapay has accused the nine officers involved of murdering the men, while Philippine National Police has described the shooting as a “misencounter.”
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the shootings were “a very unfortunate incident,” adding that the dead soldiers “were just doing their jobs.”
“We don’t want this to escalate. We will get to the bottom of this,” he said.
The country’s National Bureau of Investigation was probing the incident, and Lorenzana said the findings should be released soon.
The army has accused the police of firing on the soldiers even after they identified themselves as members of the military.
The officers have been detained while the investigation is under way, said Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano.
President Rodrigo Duterte will visit police and military commanders in the south, his spokesman Harry Roque said, without specifying when.
Abu Sayyaf is based in the south and has engaged in bombings as well as kidnappings of Western tourists and missionaries for ransom since the early 1990s.
They also have ties to Daesh militants seeking to set up a caliphate in Southeast Asia.

Topics: Philippines

Related

World
5 Indonesians kidnapped by Abu Sayyaf militants: Philippine military
World
Philippines: Abu Sayyaf chief likely plotted suicide attacks

Latest updates

Museum or mosque? Top Turkey court to rule on Hagia Sophia heritage site
Tokyo sees biggest rise in coronavirus cases in two months
Novak Djokovic and wife test negative for coronavirus
Judge lifts ban on ‘tell-all’ book by Donald Trump’s niece
WHO: Middle East at ‘critical threshold’ in coronavirus numbers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.