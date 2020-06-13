You are here

  • Home
  • Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

Next year's Olympics will be safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said, pledging a "120-percent effort" to ensure the first-ever postponed Games can go ahead. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bmajj

Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
AFP

Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says

  • Tokyo 2020 became the first Olympics ever postponed in peacetime earlier this year as the coronavirus marched across the globe
  • They are now scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
AFP

TOKYO: Next year’s Olympics will be safe despite the coronavirus pandemic, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has said, pledging a “120-percent effort” to ensure the first-ever postponed Games can go ahead.
Koike — who announced Friday she would stand for re-election next month — said the city was committed to holding the event as a “symbol of human triumph” over the virus, but admitted it would be downsized.
“I will make a 120-percent effort,” Koike, 67, said in an interview with AFP, but declined to say how confident she was that the sporting extravaganza would open as planned.
Tokyo 2020 became the first Olympics ever postponed in peacetime earlier this year as the coronavirus marched across the globe, upending lives and forcing the cancelation of sporting and cultural events.
They are now scheduled to begin on July 23, 2021 — though they will still be known as the 2020 Games — but medical experts have raised concerns that the delay will not be long enough to contain the virus and hold the event safely.
Officials in Japan and from the International Olympic Committee have warned it will not be possible to postpone again.
Koike said she was continuing to “make all-out efforts in the battle against the virus to put on a Games that is full of hope.”
And she pledged an event “that is safe and secure for athletes and fans from abroad as well as for residents of Tokyo and Japan.”
Japan has got through the first coronavirus wave better than many countries, with just over 900 deaths out of fewer than 18,000 confirmed infections.
But it has faced persistent criticism for conducting relatively few tests that could understate the true number of cases.
Officials point to the comparatively low death rate as evidence that a recently lifted state of emergency — imposed in response to rising cases in April — and a public awareness campaign on social distancing have worked.
“Tokyo residents know that the summer Games next year in 2021 is not possible unless the impact of coronavirus calms down,” Koike said.
“That was among the things that pushed them to make these efforts.”
Japanese and Olympic officials have repeatedly said it is too early to tell how the pandemic will have evolved by the run-up to the rescheduled Games.
For now, Koike said “simplification and cost reduction” are the main planks of discussions, along with potential safety measures.
“What kind of (virus) tests and how? How much social distancing is necessary? These will depend on future discussions,” she said.
The final price tag of postponing the Games remains unclear and the delay has also rattled sponsors.
A survey this week showed two-thirds of Tokyo 2020’s corporate sponsors are on the fence about continuing their backing.
But Koike insisted the event would still be an “excellent opportunity” for sponsors and said she would be asking for their “continued support.”
The governor, who broke with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to run for the job in 2016, will stand for a second four-year term next month.
She has been mentioned in the past as a possible future prime minister, and in 2017 stunned the political establishment by forming a short-lived new party that was seen as a potential challenger to the LDP.
But Koike, who has described Japan as having not a glass ceiling for women but rather an “iron plate,” was tightlipped on whether she might one day seek to become the country’s first female prime minister.
For now, she said she is busy “preparing for the second wave of infections with the knowledge gained and experience earned.”

Topics: Tokyo Olypimcs 2020 Tokyo 2020 Olympics Japan

Related

Sport
Tokyo to skip one-year Olympic countdown over coronavirus: organizers
Sport
Tokyo weighs scaled-back Olympics, says governor

Lisbon set to host final stages of Champions League

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard, right, and Paris St Germain’s Marquinhos during their match in Madrid. (Reuters/File)
Updated 13 June 2020
AFP

Lisbon set to host final stages of Champions League

  • The closing stages of the Europa League are set to be moved to Germany, reports newspaper
Updated 13 June 2020
AFP

BERLIN: The final stages of this season’s interrupted Champions League will be played in Lisbon, with the final on Aug. 22 or 23, German newspaper Bild reported on Friday.

The assertion by Bild follows reports by several other European media in recent days. An official announcement is expected when UEFA’s Executive Committee meets by videoconference next Wednesday, June 17.
Bild also reported that the closing stages of the Europa League are set to be moved to Germany, with matches being played in the region around Cologne, in the west of the country.
This season’s Champions League final was scheduled to take place in Istanbul at the end of May before the competition was suspended in mid-March in the last-16 stage because of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged Europe. The Europa League final was scheduled for the Polish city of Gdansk.
In both competitions, all ties would be played as one-off matches from the quarterfinals onwards. Usually the quarter-finals and semifinals are staged over two legs.
Four second-leg matches in the Champions League round of 16 are still to be played, with Juventus still due to host Lyon, Manchester City scheduled to play Real Madrid, Bayern Munich defending a 3-0 lead against Chelsea and Barcelona’s tie with Napoli poised at 1-1 from the first leg in Italy.
According to Bild, those matches could be played on the weekend of Aug. 8 and 9 before the quarter-finalists move to the Portuguese capital.

BACKGROUND

This season’s Champions League final was scheduled to take place in Istanbul at the end of May before the competition was suspended in mid-March in the last-16 stage because of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged Europe.

Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, RB Leipzig and Atalanta had all qualified just before the competition was suspended.
The Europa League faces a greater backlog, with only six of the last 16, first legs having been played, and none of the second legs.
Portugal’s credentials to host a Champions League mini-tournament are boosted by the fact that it has not been as badly hit by the pandemic as other Western European countries, while it has no clubs left in the competition.
The Portuguese top flight resumed at the start of this month, with matches being played behind closed doors.
Lisbon has several stadiums, including Benfica’s 65,000-capacity Estadio da Luz, which hosted the final of Euro 2004 and the Champions League in 2014, and the nearby 50,000-seater Estadio Jose Alvalade — home of Sporting — which was also used at Euro 2004 and for the UEFA Cup final in 2005.

Topics: champions league

Related

Sport
English Premier League becomes ‘a political football’
Sport
Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan races canceled: Formula One

Latest updates

Tokyo Olympics will be safe, governor says
UAE records 513 new cases of COVID-19
Hello Kitty gets new boss after 60 years
EU states back spending up to $2.7 billion upfront on COVID-19 vaccines
Popular blood pressure medicines do not put patients at greater COVID-19 risk, new study finds

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.