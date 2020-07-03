You are here

  • Home
  • Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals

Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals

A security person patrols at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Friday, July 3, 2020. As the country starts to ease its travel restrictions allowing foreign visitors in on a controlled basis, a laboratory at the airport will have the results of COVID-19 virus testing ready within 90 minutes for arriving travelers. (AP)
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals

  • The government is considering a plan to open more international travel with a “travel bubble” arrangement with some countries in September
Updated 2 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand: Thailand’s main international airport unveiled rapid coronavirus tests on Friday for some overseas arrivals after a three-month ban on foreign visitors was partially lifted this month.
All foreigners, except those with work permits, have been barred since March, but after more than five weeks with no recorded community transmission of the virus, Thailand is allowing in some groups of foreigners.
Business travelers, diplomats and government guests staying for less than 14 days are considered “fast track travelers” who will be swab tested for the disease at Suvarnabhumi airport to make ensure they are infection-free before entry.
“The test itself takes around one hour and a half,” said Suwich Thammapalo, an official of Thailand’s disease control department, adding that its use could be expanded in future for other arrivals and tourists.
The airport test, costing 3,000 baht ($96) each, is one requirement for fast-track entry without spending 14 days in quarantine, and is required of other foreigners recently allowed in, ranging from those with resident status or family in the country, as well as international students.
About 1,700 foreigners have applied to visit Thailand for medical treatment such as cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment after a ban on medical tourism was lifted this month, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the task force on the disease.
The government is considering a plan to open more international travel with a “travel bubble” arrangement with some countries in September, he added.
As the pandemic hits travel, Thailand is expected to draw at most 8 million foreign tourists this year, down 80 percent from a year earlier, the Tourism Council of Thailand estimates, although the sector is expected to recover in 2021.
Last year, spending by a record 39.8 million foreign tourists accounted for about 11 percent of GDP. ($1=31.1200 baht)

More bodies found at Myanmar jade mine disaster

Updated 03 July 2020
AFP

More bodies found at Myanmar jade mine disaster

  • Disaster the worst in memory to strike Myanmar’s notoriously dangerous jade mines
  • ‘The search and rescue missions continued today and we now have 166 bodies’
Updated 03 July 2020
AFP

HPAKANT, Myanmar: Rescuers Friday pulled several bodies from the scene of a landslide which killed over 160 jade miners in northern Myanmar, many of them migrant workers seeking their fortune in treacherous open-cast mines near the China border.
The disaster — the worst in memory to strike Myanmar’s notoriously dangerous jade mines — occurred on Thursday when a hillside collapsed in heavy monsoon rains.
A deluge of mud smothered workers scouring the land for the precious stone — a moment of horror captured on camera phone footage.
A woman cried over the body of her son who lay in the grim line-up of bloodied corpses retrieved from the mud, his clothes ripped off by the force of the landslide.
“The search and rescue missions continued today and we now have 166 bodies,” the Myanmar Fire Services Department said in a Facebook post, raising the overnight toll by four.
The area is close to the Chinese border in Kachin state, where billions of dollars of jade is believed to be scoured each year from bare hillsides by poor migrant workers seeking to strike it rich.
As photos of the dead circulated on social media Facebook users began to identify workers hundreds of miles from home, leaving moving tributes to friends and family members.
“Please bring my father back,” said Hnin Wati. “A daughter’s heart is breaking.”
Another, from a former miner, affectionately remembered one of the dead for his “kind-heart” and generosity with his food during tough shared times on the mountainside.
Myanmar is one of the world’s biggest sources of jadeite and the industry is supercharged by demand for the green gem from neighboring China.
Some jade brokers suspended online auctions on Thursday, and promised to donate money to their friends who were killed.
Scores of miners die every year in landslides and other accidents on unstable, over-excavated mountainsides.
They are often from impoverished ethnic minority communities, looking for scraps left behind by big firms.
Low-quality stones can be exchanged for food or sold for $20 to waiting brokers.
“Many of them (the dead) are Rakhine,” Phon Graing, a Hpakant township official said, referring to the ethnic group who live hundreds of kilometers away at the other end of the country, and who are among Myanmar’s poorest communities.
“But we don’t have specific numbers yet.”

Topics: Myanmar

Related

World
Landslide at Myanmar jade mine kills at least 123 people
World
Myanmar dossier will be ‘milestone’ in Rohingya genocide case, says report

Latest updates

Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals
Indian video-sharing apps surge in popularity on TikTok ban
‘King of the road’ rules again as Philippines eases coronavirus lockdown
Iran’s Sumar border crossing with Iraq to be transformed into trading route
Gilty pleasure: Vietnam opens world’s ‘first’ gold-plated hotel

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.