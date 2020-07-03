You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ over drills

Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ over drills

Above, activists participate on a protest in front of the Chinese consular office in Manila on July 12, 2018. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mp29a

Updated 22 sec ago
AP

Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ over drills

  • China’s People’s Liberation Army has been staging exercises off the Paracel Islands since July 1
  • ‘China is forewarned that it will be met with the severest response, diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate’
Updated 22 sec ago
AP

MANILA: The Philippine foreign secretary warned China on Friday of “the severest response” if ongoing Chinese military exercises in the disputed South China Sea spill over to Philippine territory.
Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. said China’s People’s Liberation Army has been staging exercises off the Paracel Islands since July 1 and Chinese maritime officials have prohibited all vessels from navigating within the area of the maneuvers.
After checking the coordinates of the no-entry zone, where the Chinese military maneuvers are being staged, Locsin said the waters off the Paracels, which are also claimed by Vietnam, “do not impinge on Philippine territory” although he raised some concern.
“Should the exercises spill over to Philippine territory, then China is forewarned that it will be met with the severest response, diplomatic and whatever else is appropriate,” Locsin said in a statement without elaborating.
The Philippine warning to China over their territorial conflicts is the strongest so far this year and comes despite an improvement in relations since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016.
Vietnam protested in April after a Chinese coast guard ship rammed and sank a boat with eight fishermen off the Paracel Islands. The Philippines backed Vietnam and protested two new territorial districts announced by China in large swaths of the sea, adding that China’s assertive actions were taking place while the region was preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic.
Locsin said those territorial districts in the disputed waters were “null and void” for being devoid of basis in international law.
“This is the problem with playing fast and loose with historical narratives and historical names,” Locsin said. “They open themselves to error; unless the real purpose is to excuse unchallenged mistakes that may over time harden into rights.”
China, like any other power, can invoke freedom of navigation while carrying out military exercises, Locsin said, but added that such passages should be done in a straight and uninterrupted voyage.
“We continue to look to China, as our nearest and biggest trading partner,” Locsin said, adding that its participation is essential to the success of any post-coronavirus economic recovery.
But he called on “the erring parties to refrain from escalating tension and abide by the responsibilities under international law” and exercise self-restraint in taking actions that could escalate disputes, especially during the pandemic.

Topics: China Philippines South China Sea

Related

World
Beijing ready to work with ASEAN for South China Sea peace
World
Vietnam, China embroiled in South China Sea standoff

Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals

Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Reuters

Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals

  • The government is considering a plan to open more international travel with a “travel bubble” arrangement with some countries in September
Updated 18 min 31 sec ago
Reuters
SAMUT PRAKAN, Thailand: Thailand’s main international airport unveiled rapid coronavirus tests on Friday for some overseas arrivals after a three-month ban on foreign visitors was partially lifted this month.
All foreigners, except those with work permits, have been barred since March, but after more than five weeks with no recorded community transmission of the virus, Thailand is allowing in some groups of foreigners.
Business travelers, diplomats and government guests staying for less than 14 days are considered “fast track travelers” who will be swab tested for the disease at Suvarnabhumi airport to make ensure they are infection-free before entry.
“The test itself takes around one hour and a half,” said Suwich Thammapalo, an official of Thailand’s disease control department, adding that its use could be expanded in future for other arrivals and tourists.
The airport test, costing 3,000 baht ($96) each, is one requirement for fast-track entry without spending 14 days in quarantine, and is required of other foreigners recently allowed in, ranging from those with resident status or family in the country, as well as international students.
About 1,700 foreigners have applied to visit Thailand for medical treatment such as cosmetic surgery or fertility treatment after a ban on medical tourism was lifted this month, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the task force on the disease.
The government is considering a plan to open more international travel with a “travel bubble” arrangement with some countries in September, he added.
As the pandemic hits travel, Thailand is expected to draw at most 8 million foreign tourists this year, down 80 percent from a year earlier, the Tourism Council of Thailand estimates, although the sector is expected to recover in 2021.
Last year, spending by a record 39.8 million foreign tourists accounted for about 11 percent of GDP. ($1=31.1200 baht)

Latest updates

Philippines warns China of ‘severest response’ over drills
Thailand’s main airport offers rapid coronavirus test for international arrivals
Indian video-sharing apps surge in popularity on TikTok ban
‘King of the road’ rules again as Philippines eases coronavirus lockdown
Iran’s Sumar border crossing with Iraq to be transformed into trading route

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.