Redskins announce review of name after sponsor threat

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera holds up a helmet during a news conference at the team’s NFL football training facility in Ashburn, Virginia, Jan. 2, 2020. (AP Photo)
Updated 03 July 2020
AFP

  • Washington owner Dan Snyder has long been resistant to changing the team’s name, which is widely considered offensive to Native Americans
  • Following protests over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25, the Redskins’ name has come under renewed scrutiny
WASHINGTON: The Washington Redskins have launched a review of the team’s name, the NFL franchise said Friday, following a fresh wave of calls to scrap the moniker long-criticized as racist.
In a statement which came just 24 hours after Washington’s stadium sponsor FedEx demanded a name change, the franchise said it would undertake a “thorough review” of the Redskins tag.
“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,” the team said.
“This review formalizes the initial discussions the has been having with the league in recent weeks.”
Washington owner Dan Snyder had long been resistant to changing the team’s name, which is widely considered offensive to Native Americans.
“We’ll never change the name,” Snyder said in 2018. “It’s that simple. NEVER — you can use caps.”
However following the protests which have swept across the United States following the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25, the Redskins’ name has come under renewed scrutiny.
Reports this week said that FedEx, Nike and PepsiCo. all received letters from 87 investment firms asking the companies and others to sever its ties with the Redskins over the name.
On Thursday, US delivery giant FedEx Corp. — which paid $205 million to the Redskins in 1998 for the naming rights to the team’s stadium — confirmed it had requested the team change its name.
“We have communicated to the team in Washington our request that they change the team name,” FedEx said in a one-sentence statement.
Team owner Snyder said on Friday the team planned to canvas opinion from across the community in its name change review.
“This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the NFL and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field,” Snyder said.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell meanwhile welcomed the move, revealing the league had been engaged in extensive discussions with Washington about the matter.
“In the last few weeks we have had ongoing discussions with Dan and we are supportive of this important step,” Goodell said in a statement.
Washington head coach Ron Rivera, one of only a handful of minority head coaches in the NFL, was also supportive of the move.
“This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military,” Rivera said in a statement.

Topics: Washington Redskins native Americans NFL FedEx

Treble-chasing Bayern to hunt their 2nd title this season on Saturday

Updated 04 July 2020
AP

Treble-chasing Bayern to hunt their 2nd title this season on Saturday

  • Due to COVID-19 pandemic, only 700 fans will be allowed into the stadium for the final game
Updated 04 July 2020
AP

BERLIN: Treble-chasing Bayern Munich are hunting their second title this season in Saturday’s German Cup final, a behind-closed-doors showdown that should have been an “absolute highlight” for success-starved Bayer Leverkusen fans.

Normally, the end-of-season showpiece final at Berlin’s iconic Olympic Stadium would be a festive affair in front of a packed house of 75,000 supporters.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic just 700 will be allowed into the enormous stadium for this year’s final, including both teams, their backroom staff and officials.

Germany head coach Joachim Loew is one of the few invited guests.

After the final whistle, when German FA president Fritz Keller hands over the trophy, only the cheers of the winning team will echo around the cavernous stadium.

Former Bayern president Uli Hoeness finds it “a pity” that no fans will be present for the Berlin spectacle, while Leverkusen sports director Rudi Voeller feels the same before his club’s first cup final since 2009.

“For our fans, this would have been an absolute highlight after many years,” said former Germany midfielder Voeller.  “To play in this giant cauldron in front of just a few spectators is quite sad.”

Nevertheless, holders Bayern are determined to defend the cup, even if head coach Hansi Flick admits that without traveling support, their fans will be “very, very absent.”

Having lifted the Bundesliga trophy last Saturday for the eighth straight year, Bayern are targeting the next piece of silverware in their treble bid before tackling the Champions League in August.

“The boys are up for it and want to win the next title, we will do everything we can to achieve that,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic.

“We are very optimistic that we will come out as winners.”

 

Sane joins Bayern

Separately, Leroy Sane has targeted Champions League glory with Bayern Munich after joining the Bundesliga giants from Manchester City for a fee of around €50 million ($56 million) on Friday.

The Germany winger has returned to his home country on a 5-year contract after receiving the blessing of City coach Pep Guardiola.

“Bayern is a very big club and has big goals — these goals suit me as well,” said the 24-year-old Sane.

“I want to win as many titles as possible with Bayern, and the Champions League is at the top.”

The Bundesliga champions did not give the transfer fee, but Sky Sports and the BBC have reported that Bayern and City agreed a fee of €60.8 million. 

 

 

German daily Bild claim the fee is around
€50 million.

BERLIN: 

Topics: Bayern Munich German Cup Bundesliga

Related

Sport
Bayern Munich with one hand on Bundesliga title after 1-0 win at Dortmund
Sport
Liverpool chairman eyes ‘sustained success’ for champions

