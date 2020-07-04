What We Are Reading Today: Empty

You are here

Author: Susan Burton

Susan Burton’s Empty tells the story of her early struggles with anorexia and binge eating.
“The book, from beginning to end, is a document of anger,” said Claire Dederer in a review for The New York Times.
“There’s quiet fury at its center — a nuclear sun that radiates not out at the world, but back at the author herself. This is decidedly not the work of someone who’s worked through all her issues, as the jargon goes,” Dederer said of the memoir.
The author’s “anger gives the book its considerable power, its substantial grace and even, in the end, its meaning — which goes against every received idea of what good memoir is, and how it ought it to function,” added the review.
“Burton started dieting at 9 and then as a young teenager became anorexic. But it’s her adolescent bingeing that takes up most of the book’s pages — a secret she can’t stop telling,” Dederer said.
Dederer is the author, most recently, of the memoir Love and Trouble.

Topics: Books

This book restores to us an understanding that was once settled in the “moral sciences:” That there are propositions, in morals and law, which are not only true but which cannot be otherwise. 

It was understood in the past that, in morals or in mathematics, our knowledge begins with certain axioms that must hold true of necessity; that the principles drawn from these axioms hold true universally, unaffected by variations in local “cultures;” and that the presence of these axioms makes it possible to have, in the domain of morals, some right answers. Hadley Arkes restates the grounds of that older understanding and unfolds its implications for the most vexing political problems of our day.

The author turns first to the classic debate between Abraham Lincoln and Stephen Douglas. After establishing the groundwork and properties of moral propositions, he traces their application in such issues as selective conscientious objection, justifications for war, the war in Vietnam, a nation’s obligation to intervene abroad, the notion of supererogatory acts, the claims of “privacy,” and the problem of abortion.

Topics: Book Review

