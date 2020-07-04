You are here

Iran imposes new curbs as coronavirus toll rises

Wearing masks becomes mandatory from Sunday in covered public places in Iran. (AFP)
Updated 04 July 2020
Reuters

  • Wearing masks becomes mandatory from Sunday in covered public places
Iranians who do not wear masks will be denied state services and workplaces that fail to comply with health protocols will be shut for a week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday as he launched new measures to try to curb the coronavirus.
Iran has been battling the spread of the coronavirus, with the total number of cases hitting 237,878 on Saturday and a further 148 deaths bringing the country’s toll to 11,408, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.
Wearing masks becomes mandatory from Sunday in covered public places, Rouhani said on state television after tougher curbs were imposed in cities and towns in five provinces where the outbreak is rising after an easing of lockdowns from mid-April.
“Government employees should not serve people who do not wear masks and employees who do not wear them should be considered absentees and sent home,” said Rouhani.
And a government website published photos of Rouhani, who is rarely seen wearing a mask, with a face covering.
Those infected have a “religious duty” to notify others, Rouhani said, adding: “Keeping your infection a secret violates the rights of other people.”
The government has been trying to convince a reluctant public to accept masks and a week-long campaign by state television has been warning viewers that “Corona is not a joke.”
One TV presenter at the end of every newscast puts on her mask and says: “There is no one in my immediate three meters, but I wear a mask outside the studio. You, too, wear one.”
State media reported on Saturday that 19 Iranian football players from the national Esteghlal and Foolad Khuzestan clubs had tested positive for the coronavirus.
Iran’s armed forces has reduced their two-month basic combat training by a month until further notice because of the increased spread of the coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus Iran

Jordan slaps wristbands on arrivals to monitor virus quarantine

  • People arriving in Jordan must isolate for 14 days at hotels designated by the authorities
  • Jordan imposed tough measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and then eased policies in June
AMMAN: Jordan began putting electronic bracelets Saturday on travelers who have recently arrived in the country to ensure that they observe home-quarantine against the spread of coronavirus, an official said.
People arriving in Jordan must isolate for 14 days at hotels designated by the authorities on the shores of the Dead Sea, west of the capital Amman.
After that period, they must self-isolate for an additional 14 days at home, according to Nizar Obeidat, spokesman for Jordan’s virus task force.
He told state-run Al-Mamlaka television that “the use of the electronic bracelet began on Saturday for those self-isolating at home” in order to ensure quarantine rules are respected.
Jordan imposed tough measures, including curfews and the deployment of drones, to curb the spread of COVID-19, before easing policies in early June.
The kingdom has so far registered 1,147 coronavirus infections, including only 10 deaths.
But health authorities have almost daily been reporting new cases among Jordanians and foreigners entering the country.
They have also maintained measures such as social distancing and the compulsory use of face masks in most public places, with those breaking the rules fined.
Several countries around the world have turned to electronic tracking devices including bracelets and smart watches connected to special apps to contain the spread of coronavirus.
In March, Hong Kong began ordering all arrivals from overseas to wear electronic bracelets to monitor observance of quarantine.
South Korea, China, Taiwan and Singapore have also employed a range of tech solutions to tackle coronavirus.

Topics: Coronavirus Jordan Quarantine

