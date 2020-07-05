TWITTER POLL: People remain divided on whether to fly amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Many airlines have started commercial flights again, but an Arab News Twitter poll revealed that people remain split on whether they are prepared to get on board.
Of the 572 people who took part in the two-day poll, just over 23 percent said there was no way they would even consider flying again, despite assurances from airlines that all precautions against the coronavirus were being taken.
Dubai’s Emirates airline is among those that have reintroduced some flights – as has Abu Dhabi’s Etihad – but both are operating strict health and safety regulations.
And while some airlines and countries might be open for business, in many cases this is still dependent on individual people testing negative for COVID-19 tests before they are allowed to travel.
#POLL: More commercial flights are being opened up as the world tries to return to normalcy amid #COVID19 – are you using them?
A large percentage of the pictures of the swoosh logo depicted international football players Neymar, of Brazil, and Argentinian star Lionel Messi
Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the top-photographed people in Adidas clothing
Updated 03 July 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: A strong visual element is a must-have for brands. Many of the world’s iconic brands can be recognized simply by their visual imagery from Nike’s swoosh to McDonald’s golden arches.
Today, every smartphone user is a photographer in some form resulting in more and more visual elements in social and digital conversations.
With this in mind, research and analysis company Brandwatch conducted a study of 40 million images containing logos to find the most photographed brands.
“For brands, the images consumers share provide a window into how their products or advertisements are seen in the wild – how they’re used, the context they appear in, and more,” the firm’s report said.
In fact, only 14.7 percent of the images studied featuring the most visible logo of 2020 actually mentioned the brand in the accompanying text.
“Being able to analyze images effectively, especially when there is so much that could be missed in traditional text-based searches, is vital to uncovering previously hidden insights,” the report added.
Nike: Brandwatch’s analysis found that a large percentage of the pictures of the logo depicted international football players Neymar, of Brazil, and Argentinian star Lionel Messi wearing Nike attire.
Although the logo appeared in numerous images of people practicing fitness in some form, there were thousands of images of individuals posing in relaxed positions wearing Nike clothes.
Despite empty stadiums and social-distancing measures in place this year, the most common setting for the logo to be featured in was an arena.
People appeared most in Nike logo images, but sneakers shoes also brought in thousands of mentions.
Adidas: Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the top-photographed people in Adidas clothing, if not in the whole world.
Similar to Nike, arenas and crowds were common in Adidas logo images, which was surprising given the lack of crowds in the last few months.
“Something unexpected that pops up in the top scenes is romance, referring to people in athleisure embracing each other (in an SFW sense) or in other cute settings,” said the report.
Unlike Nike, images featuring the Adidas logo largely showed sports activities. “Speech is an unexpected addition to the list of common actions associated with Adidas logo images – these mentions actually come from quotes posted from soccer player Marcus Rashford (Manchester United and England), who has spoken out about making sure vulnerable children don’t go hungry in 2020,” added the report.
Similar to Nike’s analysis, people were the most common subject to appear in Adidas logo images. T-shirts were also widely shared, unlike Nike images which featured shoes and sneakers a lot more.