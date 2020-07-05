TWITTER POLL: People remain divided on whether to fly amid coronavirus pandemic

DUBAI: Many airlines have started commercial flights again, but an Arab News Twitter poll revealed that people remain split on whether they are prepared to get on board.

Of the 572 people who took part in the two-day poll, just over 23 percent said there was no way they would even consider flying again, despite assurances from airlines that all precautions against the coronavirus were being taken.

Dubai’s Emirates airline is among those that have reintroduced some flights – as has Abu Dhabi’s Etihad – but both are operating strict health and safety regulations.

And while some airlines and countries might be open for business, in many cases this is still dependent on individual people testing negative for COVID-19 tests before they are allowed to travel.

#POLL: More commercial flights are being opened up as the world tries to return to normalcy amid #COVID19 – are you using them? — Arab News (@arabnews) July 2, 2020

That has not put off more than 38 percent of those who responded to the poll saying they were off on their holidays, while nearly the same amount said they would wait for a while before traveling.

