Palestinians seek closure of West Bank crossings to curb virus

Shops are shuttered along an empty street in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on July 6, 2020, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic crisis. (AFP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • “The infection rates reached unprecedented levels in Palestine due to many things," the Palestinian PM said
RAMALLAH: The Palestinian prime minister called on Israel Monday to close all West Bank crossings, saying a lack of Palestinian control over the access points was responsible for surging coronavirus cases.
The call from prime minister Mohammed Shtayyeh came as both the occupied West Bank and Israel continued to see a rising virus caseload, sparking fears of a second pandemic wave that could prove difficult to contain.
“The infection rates reached unprecedented levels in Palestine due to many things, including that we do not control our crossings (and) our borders,” Shtayyeh said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting.
“We are calling on Israel to close all the crossings and for Palestinians working in Israel to stay at their places of work and not return to the Palestinian territories,” he said.
There have been more than 4,200 confirmed coronavirus cases in the West Bank, including 16 deaths.
Israel has meanwhile recorded more than 30,000 cases, including nearly 18,000 recoveries and more than 330 deaths.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday that it was clear the pandemic was “spreading.”
“If we do not act now, we will have hundreds, and perhaps over 1,000, severe cases in the coming weeks, which will paralyze our systems,” he said.
His government later announced plans for renewed restrictions, including the closure of event venues, clubs, bars, gyms and public pools — all of which had re-opened in recent weeks.
Fresh curbs on the number of people allowed in restaurants and places of worship were also set to come into force.

Topics: Coronavirus Palestinians West Bank

Qatar coronavirus cases pass 100,000 mark

  • Qatar has one of the world’s highest per capita infection rate
DOHA: Qatar passed the milestone of 100,000 coronavirus cases on Monday, the health ministry said, as the country presses ahead with plans to re-open its economy.
The gas-rich emirate has one of the world’s highest per capita infection rates with 100,345 people, 3.65 percent of its 2.75 million population, having tested positive for COVID-19.
Almost 94,000 of those infected have recovered and 133 people have died, one of the lowest reported death rates globally.
Wealthy Qatar has a higher testing rate than many other countries, having screened 386,111 people — 14 percent of the population.
“Measures taken to tackle COVID-19 in Qatar have succeeded in flattening the curve and limiting the spread of the virus,” the ministry of public health said in a statement, adding there were a total of 546 new cases and five deaths in the last 24 hours.
“We are seeing a rise in the number of deaths in recent weeks and this is due to the people who were infected at the height of the virus several weeks ago.”
Qatar has continued to reopen segments of its economy in recent weeks subject to strict social distancing measures as the average daily number of new cases has continued to fall.
In the past seven days there were an average of 748 new cases per day compared to 958 the week before.
Sun-lovers and jet-ski enthusiasts braved scorching summer temperatures on July 1 to be among the first to take advantage of reopened beaches, closed since March.
Beachgoers were required to wear masks, have temperatures taken and show mandatory phone-based contact tracing apps, as were customers of cafes and restaurants which resumed limited dine-in services last Wednesday.
Masks remain compulsory in public for those not exercising and private gatherings are limited to five people.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Qatar

