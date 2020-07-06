You are here

Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan's Health Minister, Zafar Mirza (R), interacts with the mother of a Pakistani student, who is stuck in the locked down Hubei province at the center of China's coronavirus outbreak, as people demand evacuation of their children during a meeting in Islamabad, Pakistan February 19, 2020. (Reuters)
Pakistan's health minister tests positive for COVID-19

  Health Minister Zafar Mirza said he had tested positive for COVID-19
ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan’s health minister on Monday said he had tested positive for COVID-19, the latest senior figure to contract the novel coronavirus in a country where rising cases are putting pressure on the health system.
“I have tested positive for COVID-19. Under (medical) advice I have isolated myself at home & taking all precautions. I have mild symptoms. Please keep me in your kind prayers,” State Minister of Health Zafar Mirza said on Twitter.
Pakistan has so far confirmed more than 229,831 cases with 4,762 deaths, according to government figures. The country has continued to confirm around 4,000 new cases per day, despite daily testing numbers falling.
A number of high level officials have tested positive in Pakistan, including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi who announced he had the virus on Friday, just days after meeting with US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad.
The Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed and the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Asad Qaiser have also contracted the virus.
On Monday, 48 doctors resigned in the eastern city of Lahore, one of the hardest hit areas by the virus. Salman Haseeb, president of the Young Doctors Association for Punjab, said the resignations were due to low morale in the stretched health system due to poor working conditions.
“See the lack of seriousness of the government during the deadly pandemic that it is accepting resignations instead of addressing the doctors’ problems at this critical time when more doctors are much needed in Pakistan,” he said. The spokesman for the Punjab Health Department, Syed Hammad Raza, told Reuters that the resignations were not related to COVID-19 and were due to personal reasons, and that doctors had enough protective equipment and received extra bonuses for working during the pandemic.

Related

Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to Daesh recruitment ring

Updated 06 July 2020
AP

Swiss indict 2 for alleged ties to Daesh recruitment ring

  The two face charges linked to a ban on radical groups like Daesh and Al-Qaeda
  Prosecutors will say what penalties they are asking for when the case is heard in Swiss federal criminal court
Updated 06 July 2020
AP

GENEVA: Swiss federal prosecutors said Monday they have indicted two men alleged to have tried to join up with extremists in territory once held by the Daesh group in Syria and Iraq.
A Swiss-Tunisian dual national, who is accused of having recruited Daesh members, and a Swiss co-defendant face charges linked to a ban on radical groups like Daesh and Al-Qaeda. They allegedly trained with a group in Switzerland and France before traveling to Turkey in late 2015.
In Turkey, they stayed in an Daesh safe house until they were stopped from entering Syria by Turkish authorities, the Attorney General’s office said in a statement. They were returned to Switzerland in the summer of 2016, and temporarily placed in pretrial detention.
The two men were late released subject to unspecified “alternative measures,” the statement said. Such measures can include bail, handover of passports, movement restrictions and the need to regularly check in with authorities.
Swiss prosecutors are currently conducting some 70 criminal proceedings linked to “jihadist-motivated terrorism,” mostly involving propaganda, recruitment and financing of radical groups, the office said. Switzerland did not face any major violent extremist attacks like those other parts of Europe during the heyday of IS in the mid-2010s.
The two men were not identified. Prosecutors will say what penalties they are asking for when the case is heard in Swiss federal criminal court.

