Yolanda Hadid denies claims that she was hiding Ghislaine Maxwell in her farm house

DUBAI: Yolanda Hadid, Gigi and Bella’s mother, has publicly refuted claims from a Dutch investigative journalist, who suggested that she allowed Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to hide out in her Pennsylvania farm house back in Nov 2019.
Maxwell was arrested last week following a lengthy FBI search. She has been arrested and charged with “enticement and conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury.”
Why #doylestown was interesting for #GHISLAINMAXWELL ? Here is a possible explanation https://t.co/rMazZQyedf - she was friendly with Hadid family, (including https://t.co/NCDV8JePYg who had a Dutch mother). Hadids have a farm 10-15 minutes away from the Donut shop. (14/14) https://t.co/WxqAh5DrwH
— ʜᴇɴᴋ ᴠᴀɴ ᴇss (@henkvaness) July 3, 2020
On July 2, Henk Van Ess, a Dutch journalist, posted a Twitter thread, claiming that he traced Maxwell’s whereabouts through her IP addresses. Within this thread, he wrote that Maxwell visited a donut shop near to Hadid's farmhouse, and suggested that Maxwell was a friend of the family. He also wrote that he had emailed Yolanda to verify whether she was housing Maxwell.
“Why #Doylestown was interesting for #GHISLAINMAXWELL? Here is a possible explanation – she was friendly with Hadid family, (including Gigi Hadid... who had a Dutch mother). [The] Hadid's have a farm 10-15 minutes away from the Donut shop,” he wrote.
Shortly after, Yolanda took to Twitter to issue a denial of having any involvement with the British socialite. “I do not know or have ever associated with Ghislaine- the first time I have heard about her or any of this was watching the documentary, like the rest of the world, on Netflix,” she wrote.
I do not know or have ever associated with Ghislane- the first time I have heard about her or any of this was watching the documentary, like the rest of the world, on Netflix —
— YOLANDA (@YolandaHadid) July 4, 2020
“So, I’m not sure how I have been brought into this narrative of yours, but I take these false claims very seriously. Please stop involving me. What that lady did is disturbing and she deserves to be in jail for a long time.”
Her daughter, Gigi also took to the social media platform to speak out in defence of her mother, writing, “My mom, clearly from her timeline, almost never uses the twitter app.. this was only brought to her attention by me bc fans were sending me your tweets. She wouldn’t have seen your tweets & can not go back in twitter mentions that far…”
My mom, clearly from her timeline, almost never uses the twitter app.. this was only brought to her attention by me bc fans were sending me your tweets. She wouldn’t have seen your tweets & can not go back in twitter mentions that far..
— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) July 4, 2020
The pregnant model added: “In your tweet above you claim that you also emailed my mom- but the only email she has from you is from 5:11am EST this morning, so in your tweet, almost 24 hrs ago, claiming that you have contacted her, you had not yet even sent an email.