Dior strikes gold as Paris fashion makes mixed virtual debut

PARIS: The first ever digital Paris fashion week started Monday to mixed reviews from fashionistas.
Forced online by the coronavirus, labels tried to replicate the glitz and glamour of the real thing by recruiting film and television stars for the films which replaced runway shows.
In a bold move, Dior raised eyebrows by drafting in the Italian director Matteo Garrone, best known for gritty gangster films “Gomorrah” and “Dogman,” to immortalize its haute couture collection.
View this post on Instagram
Delving deep into the world of enchantment the image of couture conjures up, the House is pleased to unveil the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri in the form of an exclusive film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial. Featuring a cast of fantastical characters, the miniature marvels are brought to life as dream-inducing creations. Click the link in bio to discover the film in its entirety. #DiorCouture
The gamble seems to have paid off in spades.
His mythologically inspired video featuring Greek nymphs, a mermaid and a rather horny Pan clocked up more than 1.5 million views on Instagram in four hours.
Gorrone weaved the story of the Theatre of Fashion, a touring exhibition of dolls dressed by French designers including Christian Dior just after World War II, into the fantastical universe of his own 2015 film, “Tale of Tales,” starring Salma Hayek and Vincent Cassel.
In the Dior video, two bell boys wheel a trunk modeled on the fashion house’s Paris headquarters through a dreamy primeval forest and offer the nymhs and forest goddesses each a heart-stopping look to try.
View this post on Instagram
'Le Mythe Dior', a film directed by @MatteoGarroneOfficial - twice the recipient of the Grand Prix at the Festival de Cannes, for 'Gomorrah' and 'Reality' - showcases the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri. Captivated by storytelling in all its forms, whether revisiting 'Pinocchio' or the dark fantasy of 'Tale of Tales', his embrace of fable and beauty perfectly conveys the fantasy that permeates the craft of couture. #DiorCouture
The director said Dior’s Italian creator Maria Grazia Chiuri gave him the idea for the storyline.
“When I saw the trunk with the small dresses it was already a fairytale,” he added.
But not everyone was so enchanted.
Some of the most liked comments on the video pointed out that there was “not even one black person in it,” while the New York Times’ Elizabeth Paton tweeted wryly, “Not very diverse casting (with the exception of the man-goats).”
Supermodel Naomi Campbell had earlier opened fashion week by saying it was time the industry took on the lessons of the Black Lives Matter movement and started “enforcing inclusion.”
View this post on Instagram
The eternal elegance of a ball gown from the Autumn-Winter 2020-2021 Haute Couture collection by @MariaGraziaChiuri is captured by photographer and regular House collaborator @BrigitteNiedermairStudio. In a puff of greige silk gauze, and even in its miniature iteration here, its delicately fringed edges heighten the evanescent effect of fragile femininity that wafts through the collection. #DiorCouture
Like Dior, the Dutch designer Iris van Herpen called in cinematic reinforcements for her video.
Her compatriot, actress Carice van Houten – the Red Priestess from “Game of Thrones” – was the star of Van Herpen’s digital offering, which concentrated on a single one of her ethereal high-tech looks.
View this post on Instagram
Exquisite Carice Van Houten embodying ‘Transmotion’ ~ Carice van Houten and Iris van Herpen were interviewed together by Vanessa Friedman for @NYTimes about their ‘Transmotion’ collaboration. A breath can fan the winds of change, spurring the dispersal of seeds. The film ‘Transmotion’ sheds light on following the process of a germinating first seed, that through nurture, may break ground and bloom into a better world. To read the full article and see the ‘Transmotion’ film ~ link in bio Featuring: Carice van Houten @LeaveCariceAlone Director: Ryan McDaniels @Mr.McDaniels Photography: @Valentine.Bouquet Art direction: @EugeneYeap I Ryan McDaniels Production: Ryan McDaniels I @TobiasHeinrichs1 I @Valentine.Bouquet Casting: @TobiasHeinrichs1 Talent: @Rebekkabeate Hair & make-up: @EmmyKlomp I @EEagency Hair & make-up assistant: @IrisZuidema #irisvanherpen #couture #parisfashionweek #thenewyorktimes #transmotion #caricevanhouten
Van Herpen said she found the leap to digital difficult, “very unsure and quite hectic.”
She said she missed the “collaborative aspect of previous shows” and the adrenaline of showing live.