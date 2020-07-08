You are here

  Saudi envoy clears the air over 'misleading' media reports

Saudi envoy clears the air over ‘misleading’ media reports

Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Khalidi
Updated 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Saudi envoy clears the air over 'misleading' media reports

  Al-Khalidi says his discussions with the Afghan Senate chief 'misinterpreted'
Updated 18 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Saudi Ambassador to Afghanistan Jassim bin Mohammad Al-Khalidi said on Tuesday that the Kingdom has made no new pledges of financial aid to the war-torn country following talks with Afghan Senate chief Fazl Hadi Muslimyar, putting to rest media reports which claimed otherwise.

“I gave him a review of what we have been doing in terms of our development projects in Afghanistan. There has been no new pledge at all, he misunderstood this,” Al-Khalidi told Arab News.

The meeting between Muslimyar and Al-Khalidi took place on Sunday.

Hours after the meeting, a Senate statement reported Saudi pledges of “$30 million for constructing a hospital in Kabul,” plans to “build 100 madrasas,” and an allocation of “$54 million for Afghanistan’s fight against coronavirus.”

Several local media outlets reported the news, quoting the Senate as a source. When contacted by Arab News on Tuesday, both the Saudi Embassy in Kabul and Muslimyar were unavailable for comment.

Muslimyar’s office, however, referred to a statement posted on the Senate’s Facebook page, which issued a correction.

“There was a misunderstanding during the translation with regards to some words, particularly on the issue of building of 100 madrasas,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Saudi embassy said on Twitter on Monday that the meeting had “focused exclusively on issues related to improving bilateral relations between the two countries.”

It added: “The embassy would like to stress that some media reporting on this meeting made reference to issues that were not discussed. We urge all media outlets to verify the source of their reporting and to make sure that their accounts are accurate prior to publication.”

Stranded Pakistanis to return from India on July 9

Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Sib Kaifee

Stranded Pakistanis to return from India on July 9

  The Indian government on Monday asked local authorities to assist the movement of Pakistani nationals
Updated 6 min 32 sec ago
Sib Kaifee

ISLAMABAD: A group of 82 Pakistanis stranded in India due to COVID-19 travel restrictions will return to Pakistan on July 9, the Pakistani Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

The Indian government on Monday asked local authorities to assist the movement of Pakistani nationals to the Attari-Wagah border crossing from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

The Pakistani government has also directed one of its paramilitary forces, known as the Rangers, to help repatriate Indian citizens via Wagah, while following “necessary health security protocols.”

Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “We are expecting our stranded nationals to return on July 9.” She added that 114 Indian nationals would be repatriated to India that day, while 82 Pakistanis would cross back into Pakistan.

About 500 Pakistanis stranded in India have returned home through the Attari-Wagah crossing since March 20, according to the Foreign Office. It said the process will continue until all remaining nationals have returned.

“In these extraordinary times defined by the pandemic, Pakistan believes that international cooperation and collective action as one big human family is the need of the hour,” Farooqui said.

“On our part, we have cooperated within the region and beyond to facilitate our own nationals and those visiting Pakistan from abroad to repatriate them as smoothly as possible,” she added.

Archrivals for decades, relations between India and Pakistan have been particularly strained since August 2019, when Pakistan suspended almost all trade and transport ties with its neighbor following India’s decision to revoke autonomy and statehood for Kashmir, a territory also claimed by Pakistan.

Neither country has a permanent ambassador in place. In the last month, tensions have risen after country accused the other of illegally detaining and torturing its diplomats.

In May, India expelled two Pakistani diplomats after they were held for alleged spying — claims Islamabad called “baseless”.

Last month India said it would expel half of the staff in the Pakistani embassy in New Delhi over further spying allegations, prompting Pakistan to threaten an equal response.

