You are here

  • Home
  • Pompeo: We are trying to prevent Iran from selling crude oil to Hezbollah

Pompeo: We are trying to prevent Iran from selling crude oil to Hezbollah

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo takes questions during a news conference at the State Department in Washington on July 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jjy6a

Updated 08 July 2020
Arab News

Pompeo: We are trying to prevent Iran from selling crude oil to Hezbollah

  • Hezbollah "in discussion" with Lebanese government about Iran supplying refined oil products
  • The secretary of state also urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran
Updated 08 July 2020
Arab News

LONDON: The US is trying to prevent Iran from selling crude oil to Hezbollah, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday.

Pompeo added that the US is working against the “terrorist organization” Hezbollah and is supporting Lebanon to be a country that is not subordinate to Iran. 

Hezbollah, which is supported, armed and funded by Iran, is classified as a terrorist group by the United States and many other countries. 

The group is now a dominant force in Lebanese politics and supports the government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

The Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said on Tuesday that his group was in discussion with the government about Iran supplying refined oil products to Lebanon in exchange for Lebanese pounds to ease pressure on the plummeting currency.  The pound has lost 80 percent of its value since October as the country’s economic crisis has escalated.

The secretary of state also urged the UN Security Council to extend an arms embargo on Iran and said the US and partner forces last month seized a vessel carrying arms to the Houthis in Yemen.

“The Security Council must extend the arms embargo on Iran to prevent further conflict in the region,” Pompeo told a State Department news conference.

“No serious person can possibly believe Iran will use any weapon it receives for peaceful ends.”

He added that Iran continues to supply the Houthis with weapons.

Topics: Hezbollah Mike Pompeo

Related

Middle-East
Lebanese convicted of financing Hezbollah in US returns home
Special
Middle-East
US, UAE warn Lebanese government over Hezbollah ties

Stranded Egyptians return from Sudan, Kuwait and Qatar

Updated 29 min 44 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED

Stranded Egyptians return from Sudan, Kuwait and Qatar

  • More than 1,000 Egyptians returned from Kuwait, 308 from New York, 174 from Qatar, and 217 from Sudan
  • Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia announced it would be providing Egyptians in Jordan with a flight from Amman to Cairo on July 10
Updated 29 min 44 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Hundreds of Egyptians who had been stranded overseas because of the COVID-19 pandemic returned to Egypt on Wednesday as the country reopened its airports, which have been closed for three months.

More than 1,000 Egyptians returned from Kuwait, 308 from New York, 174 from Qatar, and 217 from Sudan. The latter came through the Qastal border crossing, which reopened last month after Sudan closed its border in March.

Mustafa Abul-Magd, director general of preventive medicine in Aswan, said that COVID-19 tests were conducted at the quarantine location at the crossing, and that none of the returnees had tested positive.

Meanwhile, Sharjah-based airline Air Arabia announced it would be providing Egyptians in Jordan with a flight from Amman to Cairo on July 10. Egypt’s Minister of Civil Aviation Muhammad Manar Enabah had previously announced that national carrier EgyptAir and Air Cairo would be providing 315 flights to return 57,000 Egyptians stranded abroad. The Egyptian Embassy in Germany has also announced the resumption of flights between the two countries, meaning Egyptian expats there can also return home.

Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriate Affairs Nabila Makram thanked all Arab countries for their support of Egyptian workers abroad during the COVID-19 crisis, and stressed that the whole country has worked to repatriate all Egyptians who wanted to return. “The Egyptian citizen is now prioritized in the country. The state has managed to deal with the anxieties of Egyptians abroad,” Makram said.

Journalist Hassan Al-Rashidi told Arab News that Egypt — with the help of several other countries — has “proven that it never forgets its citizens, even in times of crisis.”
Al-Rashidi added that the suspension of flights had had a major impact on tourism, which plays a huge role in Egypt’s economy. He said the resumption of flights would see many tourism jobs reinstated.

Topics: Egypt Qastal border crossing COVID-19

Related

Middle-East
Dubai carrier Emirates to repatriate Egyptians starting June 14
Middle-East
More than 3,000 repatriated Egyptians arrive in Cairo

Latest updates

‘Significant’ virus spread could thwart NBA restart, says Silver
Stranded Egyptians return from Sudan, Kuwait and Qatar
‘American Sharqawia’: US Consul General Rachna Korhonen bids Saudi Arabia farewell
Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan for spying ‘refused to file review’
Five days of disagreement during Renaissance Dam negotiations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.