Saudi Arabia submits Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri as candidate to head WTO

Saudi Arabia submitted royal court advisor Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri as a candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday.
  • Al-Tuwaijri was the Kingdom’s economy and planning minister from November 2017 till March 2020
  • He was appointed as an advisor to the royal court in March
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia submitted royal court advisor Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri as a candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. 
In its memorandum to the WTO, the Kingdom affirmed its great belief in the multilateral trading system and the vital role that the organization plays in this system.
A WTO document showed that the nomination had been received by the organization: “The following communication, nominating Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri for the position of director-general, has been received from the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8 July 2020.”
Al-Tuwaijri was the Kingdom’s economy and planning minister from November 2017 till March 2020 when he was appointed as an advisor to the royal court.

Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19

Updated 08 July 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia records 42 more deaths from COVID-19

  • A total of 2,059 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
  • 3,211 more patients recovered from the virus
Updated 08 July 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 42 more deaths from COVID-19 and 3,036 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 288 were reported in Riyadh, 243 in Jeddah, 187 in Taif, 171 in Hufof and 142 in Makkah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 158,050 after 3,211 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 2,059 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

