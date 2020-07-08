Saudi Arabia submits Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri as candidate to head WTO

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia submitted royal court advisor Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri as a candidate to head the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In its memorandum to the WTO, the Kingdom affirmed its great belief in the multilateral trading system and the vital role that the organization plays in this system.

A WTO document showed that the nomination had been received by the organization: “The following communication, nominating Mr Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri for the position of director-general, has been received from the delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on 8 July 2020.”

Al-Tuwaijri was the Kingdom’s economy and planning minister from November 2017 till March 2020 when he was appointed as an advisor to the royal court.