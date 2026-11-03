RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Salman, chairman of the King Abdulaziz Public Foundation for Research and Archives, has approved the Executive Program on Saudi History, set to launch in the second quarter of 2027. The program aims to enhance knowledge of the Kingdom’s national history.

The approval came during a meeting of the Studies and Publishing Affairs Committee, a subcommittee of the foundation’s board, at its headquarters in Riyadh.

The program includes an intensive training course of more than 40 hours, supervised by specialists in Saudi history. It aims to develop participants’ skills in understanding historical contexts, analyzing events, extracting reliable information and verifying sources.

The meeting also discussed ways to support specialized historical research, advance academic publishing, and preserve and document historical sources. These efforts aim to enrich knowledge production and expand opportunities for researchers and specialists to benefit from historical studies. The committee also addressed other matters within its remit.

The foundation’s board had approved the formation of the Studies and Publishing Affairs Committee, comprising experts in historical studies and academic publishing. The committee aims to strengthen research and publishing and advance specialized historical studies in support of Saudi history and national heritage.