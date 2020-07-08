You are here

  • Home
  • US says Ghosn wired money to man who helped him flee Japan

US says Ghosn wired money to man who helped him flee Japan

Prosecutors filed documents on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, detailing wire transfers by former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn to a company linked to one of the men accused of helping smuggle him out of Japan in a box in 2019. (Meika Fujio/Kyodo News via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wwpyn

Updated 08 July 2020
Reuters

US says Ghosn wired money to man who helped him flee Japan

  • Lawyers for the Taylors said they have been held for more than 6 weeks
  • They are trying to avoid extradition to Japan in connection with Ghosn’s escape
Updated 08 July 2020
Reuters

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman, wired $862,500 last year to a company managed by one of the two men who later helped him escape from Japan, US prosecutors said in a Tuesday court filing.
The disclosure came less than a day after the men, Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, who are trying to avoid extradition to Japan in connection with Ghosn’s escape, petitioned a US judge to release them on bail.
Lawyers for the Taylors said they have been held for more than six weeks at the Norfolk County Correctional Center in Massachusetts, where 36 inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19, based on flawed arrest warrants and extradition requests.
“Neither is a risk of flight and there are undoubtedly conditions under which they can be released,” the lawyers wrote.
Ghosn fled last December to Beirut from Japan, where he had been under house arrest on charges of financial crimes he has denied, by being smuggled in a box to a private jet.
Lebanon does not have an extradition treaty with Japan.
Tuesday’s filing in Massachusetts federal court shows wire transfers last October of $540,000 and $322,500 from a bank account in Paris to Promote Fox LLC, a company managed by Peter Taylor and a brother.
The filing does not say how much the Taylors were paid, but prosecutors said it reflects “additional evidence” that they have the resources to flee, and should remain detained as “flight risks.”
Michael Taylor is a US Army Special Forces veteran and private security specialist.
In a ruling on Tuesday, US Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell rejected the Taylors’ bid to quash their arrest warrants, with a written order to follow. He has not ruled on their bail requests.
A lawyer for the Taylors declined to comment on the wire transfers.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Nissan Japan Michael Taylor Peter Taylor

Related

Middle-East
Turkey: pilots, others, on trial for helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape
Business & Economy
Nissan denies conspiracy to oust Carlos Ghosn

Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan for spying ‘refused to file review’

Updated 08 July 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan for spying ‘refused to file review’

  • Former naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in Balochistan in March 2016 and convicted the following year
  • The World Court has ordered Pakistan to review the decision to impose the death penalty in the case
Updated 08 July 2020
SAIMA SHABBIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday that an Indian man convicted of spying and sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court has refused to file a review petition against the verdict.

 Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested in March 2016 in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, where there is a long-running conflict between security forces and separatists. The following year he was convicted of espionage and planning sabotage, and sentenced to death.

 India insists Jadhav is innocent, and last year the World Court ordered Pakistan to review the decision to impose the death penalty.

 “On June 17, 2020 commander Jadhav was invited to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence and conviction,” said Zahid Hafeez, Pakistan’s director general for South Asia at the ministry, during a joint press conference with Additional Attorney General Ahmad Irfan.

 “Pakistan also offered to assist in legal representation for Jadhav. Exercising his legal rights, Cmdr. Jadhav refused to file a petition for review and reconsideration of his sentence. He instead preferred to follow up on his pending mercy petition.”

 Hafeez said that Pakistan has repeatedly invited the High Commission of India to file a petition at Islamabad High Court in connection with the death penalty handed to Jadhav, and that he hopes India will cooperate with the Pakistani courts.  He added that Pakistan has offered consular access to Jadhav for a second time, in addition to a meeting with his wife and father.  Jadhav’s wife and mother were granted permission to visit him in 2017, eight months after he was sentenced to death.

According to  Pakistani authorities, Jadhav confessed that he was ordered by India’s intelligence service to carry out espionage and sabotage in Balochistan, a province that is part of the $60 billion, Chinese-backed Belt and Road Initiative, a multinational development project.

 In a transcript released by Pakistan of Jadhav’s confession, the former naval officer is quoted as saying the disruption of Chinese-funded projects was a main goal of his activities.

Topics: Kulbhushan Jadhav world court Pakistan

Related

Special
World
Stranded Pakistanis to return from India on July 9

Latest updates

‘Significant’ virus spread could thwart NBA restart, says Silver
Stranded Egyptians return from Sudan, Kuwait and Qatar
‘American Sharqawia’: US Consul General Rachna Korhonen bids Saudi Arabia farewell
Indian sentenced to death in Pakistan for spying ‘refused to file review’
Five days of disagreement during Renaissance Dam negotiations

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.