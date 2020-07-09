You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia chews out minister for ‘anti-virus’ eucalyptus necklace claim

Indonesia chews out minister for ‘anti-virus’ eucalyptus necklace claim

1 / 2
In a screenshot from a clip on the Indonesian Agriculture Ministry's YouTube channel, Agriculture Minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo is seen wearing the "antivirus" necklace in the vlog posted on June 6, 2020.
2 / 2
Indonesia's agriculture ministry said they are developing the eucalyptus necklace, inhaler, and roll-ons which can "inhibit the replication of coronavirus".
Short Url

https://arab.news/8mtku

Updated 09 July 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Indonesia chews out minister for ‘anti-virus’ eucalyptus necklace claim

  • Limpo claims innovation can ‘kill 80 percent germs’ if worn for 30 minutes
Updated 09 July 2020
ISMIRA LUTFIA TISNADIBRATA

Jakarta: Indonesian scientists on Wednesday debunked claims by agriculture minister Syahrul Yasin Limpo last week that a necklace made from eucalyptus can prevent the transmission of coronavirus. There were concerns that such claims could be highly misleading in a country struggling with a high COVID-19 fatality rate.

Berry Juliandi, a biologist from Bogor Agricultural University and a member of Indonesia Young Scientists Forum, told Arab News on Wednesday that there could be a miscommunication between Limpo and his staff at the ministry’s health research and development agency, which has been conducting the research since the COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed in Indonesia in March this year.

“This miscommunication, however, is dangerous and unjustifiable, with such claims coming from a cabinet minister, especially since this is about public health and people’s lives,” Juliandi said.

He added that this could mislead the public into believing that they can avoid contracting the virus by wearing the lanyard which has an “anti-coronavirus” label inscribed on top of a photo of a eucalyptus leaf, on a perforated tag with the plant’s essence on it, which the wearer can use to inhale the aroma from.

Limpo first made the claims during a press conference on Friday when he told journalists that the lanyard he was wearing contained an “antivirus” element made from the eucalyptus plant which could “kill” 80 percent of the virus if worn for 30 minutes.

He said it had been developed by the agriculture ministry, along with roll-ons and a mini-inhaler, and would be mass-produced in August.
 




Indonesia's agriculture ministry said they are developing the eucalyptus necklace, inhaler, and roll-ons which can "inhibit the replication of coronavirus".

However, on Monday, the head of the ministry’s research and development agency, Fadjry Djufry, withdrew Limpo’s claim following intense public mockery of the product over the weekend.

“We do not claim that it can kill COVID-19 as we did not test it on SARS-CoV-2, but we tested it on other coronavirus models such as the alpha, beta, or gamma coronaviruses,” Djufry said.

Limpo was seen wearing the necklace during a hearing with lawmakers on Tuesday, but stopped short of responding to journalists’ questions about the product.

Acknowledging the fact that the eucalyptus products are neither an oral medicine nor a vaccine for COVID-19 –the National Agency for Drug and Food Control, where the products are registered for a patent, classifies them as herbal products – Djufry said that early research suggested that its essence could be developed as a potential remedy to inhibit the coronavirus.

"However, to say that the products can curb the virus from replicating in the respiratory tract is still a misleading claim since it has not undergone any clinical trials," Juliandi said, before appreciating the ministry scientists’ efforts to mitigate the pandemic.

As of Wednesday, Indonesia had reported 68,079 cases with 3,359 fatalities.

The new confirmed cases have consistently numbered more than 1,000 per day since mid-June. At the same time, the East Java province, the second-most populated province in Indonesia, has emerged as the new COVID-19 center, taking over the capital Jakarta.

“Our national fatality rate stands at 5 percent. This is higher than the global average of 4.72 percent,” a spokesman for the COVID-19 national task force, Achmad Yurianto, said on Sunday.

 
 

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Special
World
Tech-savvy Indonesians go off-grid to help to remote villages fight virus
Business & Economy
Indonesia’s anti-trust watchdog levies $3 million in fines on Grab and partner

US posts new record daily virus caseload of more than 65,000

Updated 30 min ago
AFP

US posts new record daily virus caseload of more than 65,000

  • US has registered a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with 133,195 deaths
Updated 30 min ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US on Thursday posted 65,551 new coronavirus cases, a record for a 24-hour period, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
The previous daily record was Tuesday, at more than 60,200 cases in one day.
For a third day in a row, US deaths climbed by more than 800, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally. Florida reported a record increase of 120 deaths and California had 136 new fatalities, not far from a record of 149 set the previous day, according to the tally.
With California, Florida and Texas recently breaking records, hopes are fading for an economic rival and US stocks closed down about 1% as investors worry another lockdown will cripple businesses.
Even outside the nation’s three most populous states, cases are rising. Alabama, Montana and Wisconsin recorded their biggest one-day rise in cases ever on Thursday. Infections are increasing in 41 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.
The United States, the hardest-hit in the world by the pandemic, has a total caseload of more than 3.1 million, with 133,195 deaths, making some Americans hesitant to return to public spaces and patronize businesses despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to downplay the risks.
US President Donald Trump's re- election campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20 has been tagged by the head of the Tulsa-County Health Department to have "likely contributed"' to a dramatic surge in new coronavirus cases in the state.

Topics: Coronaviirus JOHN HOPKINS UNIVERSITY

Related

World
WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus possible
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hosts G20 talks on post-COVID-19 global sustainable finance plan

Latest updates

Explosion heard in western Tehran — Iran state media
US posts new record daily virus caseload of more than 65,000
Rooftop revolution: Pandemic chill upends solar power industry
Hospital named in honor of Saudi nurse who lost her life to COVID-19
Fast Retailing cuts outlook over virus despite Uniqlo rebound

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.